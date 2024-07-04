Quintana Roo.- Authorities in Quintana Roo and Yucatan announced Wednesday the suspension of several activities, including classes and work, next Thursday due to the projection that Hurricane Beryl will hit the Mexican Caribbean coast with category 2 or 3 between the night of that day or early Friday morning.

In Quintana Roo, Governor Mara Lezama reported that the state went from yellow to orange alert, that is, high danger.

He explained in a video meeting, where he exchanged data on shelters and government measures with mayors and Civil Protection authorities, that the orange alert involves the evaluation of risk zones for temporary shelters, as well as cuts to the supply of gas and electricity.

The Morena governor indicated that other measures that will be adopted are the suspension of mobility in Tulum starting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, and that scheduled flights between the Cozumel Airport and Cancun will cease starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the Tulum airport will suspend activities from 2:00 p.m. on Thursday until 12:00 p.m. next Sunday.

Despite the warning that Beryl is moving with strong gusts of wind, exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, Lezama regretted that in some towns such as Mahahual some residents have not wanted to evacuate.

“It has not been easy (the evacuation), there are people who do not want to move, but for their own good we are asking them to take care of their physical integrity. The whole team went, but people do not want to evacuate, we are in constant communication to take them to shelters,” he said.

The governor said that the State Government is keeping a close eye on Holbox Island, located in the north of the State.

“We have decided to ask the people of Holbox that if they want to evacuate, they should evacuate because it is an island, because they will be cut off or flooded,” he said.

As of tonight, people have been evacuated from Punta Herrero in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, as well as from Punta Allen, in Tulum.

He warned that abuse, looting and acts of plunder will not be permitted.

Maricarmen Hernández, mayor of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, spoke during the video conference and warned that residents of the community of Santa Elena are refusing to leave.

In Yucatan, the governor of the state, Mauricio Vila, has suspended classes throughout the state until July 8, and in the southern area, the use of schools as shelters, after the path of ‘Beryl’ is expected to pass right through the region.

The PAN leader pointed out that in light of the yellow alert they are preparing to receive the effects of this hurricane, so another measure applied in the southern and eastern areas of the state is to stop non-essential economic activities starting tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

In the rest of the state, he clarified, non-essential economic activities will be suspended until further notice as of 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4; essential health services, public safety, and “to the extent possible” supermarkets and convenience stores are exempt from this.

Public passenger transport services from Mérida to the southern cone will have to stop tomorrow at 6:00 p.m., and within the state capital they will only operate “until the last minute” of Thursday and will only continue with a few units to support the transfer of emergency services.

In Campeche, a Preventive Emergency Declaration was issued in 13 municipalities, with the aim that the Civil Protection Secretariat (Seproci) initiate the special emergency procedure and coordinate the execution of security measures.