He Hermanos Serdán International Airport de Puebla, announced that it suspended activities this Friday, this due to the presence of volcanic ash, product of the explosions registered in the last hours in the Popocatepetl volcano.

“Ash fall in the municipality of San Andrés Calpan, Domingo Arenas, Huejotzingo. Derived from the ash fall, the Hermanos Serdán International Airport suspended activities this day from 08:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. approximately. Will keep reporting”, reported on social networks.

Despite the cleaning work on the runways, at around 8:00 in the morning, the authorities determined that for safety reasons, the flights for this Friday should be postponed until further notice.

They also indicated that the ashes emitted by Don Goyo, could be directed in the next few hours to the areas of the Angelópolis, Serdán – Central Valleys, Northern, Northeastern and Black Sierrasso they asked for extreme precautions.

For its part, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) confirmed that so far this Friday, at least 109 exhalations, 266 minutes of tremors, 2 minor explosions and a moderate explosion have been recorded at the Popocatépetl volcano.

Finally, the volcanic alert traffic light remains yellow phase 2, with this the population near the volcano was invited not to approach it and try to avoid the exterior as far as possible, given the possibility of a new ash fall .