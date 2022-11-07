The activists of the Last Generation ecological movement who last Friday threw a pea soup against Van Gogh’s painting “The Sower” on temporary exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte risk a sentence of two to five years in prison: the prosecutor of Rome hypothesized for them the crime of deterioration, disfigurement, soiling and illicit use of cultural or landscape assets, provided for by article 518 duodecies. These are cases for the protection of cultural heritage. The work in question was protected by a layer of glass. The activists then glued themselves to the wall and shouted slogans against the use of coal and the consequences of climate change.

A Last Generation collaborator commented on the story as follows: “The investigation? We don’t care and we move on because we want to highlight the responsibilities of the real criminals. The government begins to fight us because it knows it is criminal and hides its head in the sand. The Italian state is the sixth investor of public money in fossil fuels beyond Saudi Arabia and Russia. It is no coincidence that Guterres in fact has just said that ‘humanity must make a choice: to collaborate or to die. These are the words of Guterres, against a criminal government ”.

The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano attacked the demonstrators: “Acts of vandalism absolutely deplorable, which also go against what are the alleged purposes: in the heritage and nature that we must defend, there are not only woods and mountains, rivers and lakes that must certainly be preserved, but in the concept of nature we must understand those works that are the fruit of the ingenuity of humanity. These are sworn enemies of the environment ”. In the morning, other Last Generation activists blocked traffic again on the Grande Raccordo Anulare at exit 1: “We need an intergenerational pact between everyone and everyone to send a clear message on the need for inclusive and transversal action to resolve the ongoing social and ecological crisis “. The police intervened to restore circulation.