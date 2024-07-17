Three activists tried to disrupt Lavrov’s speech at the UN Security Council meeting

Activists stormed a UN Security Council meeting. Three people tried to disrupt Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech on the Middle East.

The incident was captured on video, footage of which is being published TASS. The footage shows two women standing up from their chairs, holding signs with messages. They were allegedly guests of the Israeli delegation and stood up after the Israeli ambassador to the UN gave a speech. The women began shouting something, presumablyabout Hamas hostages.

Those present at the meeting, as noted, did not understand what the activists wanted. “I don’t understand, you say it more clearly, more clearly, more clearly,” Lavrov responded to what was happening. He also asked to repeat what was said more clearly, but at that moment the shouts from the activists stopped. Then he continued talk about the problems of the Middle East. At this time, security escorted the women out of the room.

Lavrov calls for ceasefire in Middle East

At a UN Security Council meeting, the minister said that Russia insists on a “permanent and universal” ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. Lavrov said that only then will it be possible to release 120 Israeli hostages and about 9,500 Palestinians arbitrarily arrested since October 7.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry linked the explosion of violence in the Middle East to US policy. “The current unprecedented explosion of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region,” Lavrov said, recalling that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had spoken about this. Washington, however, has repeatedly used its veto power and blocked calls for an immediate, permanent and universal ceasefire.

In addition, at the UN Security Council meeting, the Russian minister called resolve the conflict in the Middle East according to a certain principle – “not a word about Palestine, without Palestine.” At the same time, he pointed out that today Israel’s neighbors, including Lebanon, are under the threat of being drawn into confrontation.

Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. Photo: Sergey Guneev / RIA Novosti

Activists have disrupted politicians’ speeches before

In particular, activists recently prevented British politician Nigel Farage from finishing his speech. Behind his back, they hung a banner with an image of the Russian president and the caption “I love Nigel.” Farage is the ideologist of Brexit. Later, the Federation Council called the incident a provocation.

In March, US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was interrupted by the father of a Marine who fought in Afghanistan. He shouted “Abbey Gate” when referring to the Afghan capital where his son died in 2021. The US politician paused and then continued his address to the nation.

In January, climate activists also tried to stop former US leader Donald Trump. In Iowa, they came to the hall where the event was held with a poster. One of the women interrupted the politician’s speech, to which he advised her to “go home to mommy.”