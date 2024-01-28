Organization says the act was to demand the right to healthy and sustainable food

This Sunday (January 28, 2024), two environmental activists threw soup into the glass that protects the painting “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre museum, in Paris (France). The action was claimed by the organization “Riposte Alimentaire” (food response, in free translation).

In the video of the action published on social media, two women throw the liquid and position themselves in front of the work. They speak: “What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food? Our agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying on the job.”

Louvre officials placed black panels in front of the painting and asked visitors to evacuate the room.

Watch:

At the X (formerly Twitter), the organization identified the activists as Sasha, aged 24, and Marie-Juliette, aged 63. The group said they spoke out for the need to protect the environment and food sources.

“In France, one in every 3 people skips meals due to lack of means. At the same time, 20% of the food produced is thrown away,” the organization said. “The agri-food industry increased its margins [de lucro] to 48% last year and its excessive profits are estimated to be responsible for 2/3 of inflation“, continued.

“Our agricultural and food system also has extremely worrying environmental consequences”, he added. “To avoid the mass hunger that threatens us, we urgently need to transform our food production model”, he added.

The organization said this social security model would allow every resident to receive a €150 card to use when purchasing food.”approved and democratically selected”.

Read the movement's tweets (in French):

🦺 ACTION ON COURSES – PARIS Dimanche 28 January. 10:00 2 people engaged with the new campaign Riposte Alimentaire ont sprinkled with soup on the tableau “La Joconde” worldwide, exposed at the Louvre Museum. [1]#RiposteAlimentaire #A22Network #Joconde #Louvre pic.twitter.com/wfdUhf6K5G — Riposte Alimentaire (@riposte_alim) January 28, 2024

