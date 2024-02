Activists throw soup at a Monet painting displayed in a museum in Lyon, France | Photo: EFE/Riposte Alimentaire

Two activists threw soup this Saturday (10) at a painting by the famous impressionist painter Claude Monet, exhibited at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon, in eastern France.

The two belong to the “Riposte Alimentaire” group, which also included two young people who, on January 28, threw soup at “La Gioconda”, a masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci on display at the Louvre Museum, in Paris.

In both cases, and in other previous actions by environmental groups in museums in different countries, the works were protected by glass.

The painting that was the subject of the action this Saturday is 'Le printemps' (Spring) and the French group justified its action by saying that “this spring is the only one we will have left if we don't react”.

The “Ripostealimentaire” group says it is seeking an alternative solution to the climate challenge and food security, proposing that food be included in the social security system as part of a transformation of agriculture to make it more sustainable and pay rural workers fairly.