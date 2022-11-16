Painting “Death and Life” was not damaged because it was protected by glass, according to the Leopold Museum in Vienna

group demonstrators Letzte Generation Österreich (in Portuguese, Last Generation Austria) threw black ink on the board “Death and Life”, by the Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022), at the Leopold Museum, in Vienna. Images of the action were released on Twitter.

One of the activists involved in the act was removed by museum security. At the twitterthe group claimed authorship.

🇧🇷People of the Last Generation spilled oil on Klimt’s painting ‘Death and Life’, in the Leopold Museum today. New oil and gas wells are a death knell for humanity.”he wrote.

The frame was not damaged as it was protected by glass. “Fortunately, the artwork was not damaged”said museum director Hans-Peter Wipplinger in an interview with journalists.



Disclosure/Google Art Project Klimt painted “Death and Life” between 1908 and 1916

According to him, the space has recently increased security due to similar actions in other museums.