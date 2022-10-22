Home page World

Of: Helen Gries

During a protest action, climate activists glued themselves to the ground in the Autostadt in Wolfsburg. However, VW’s reaction gave cause for lamentation.

Wolfsburg – Several activists from the climate protection group “Scientist Rebellion” glued themselves to the ground in the Porsche pavilion in the Autostadt in Wolfsburg on Wednesday (October 19). With this protest action they wanted to express their demands VWamong others the Introduction of a speed limit on Autobahns in Germany and the reintroduction of the 9-euro ticket.

Around 20 people came together to protest in the Autostadt. Among them was Gianluca Grimalda, a researcher at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy and a member of “Scientist Rebellion”. He accompanied the action Twitter and announced that Volkswagen supports the right to protest. However, the automotive group did not make it easy for the protest participants, there were several reasons for complaints.

Climate protest in Wolfsburg: Activists stick themselves to the ground in Autostadt

According to media reports, VW is said to have refused to provide buckets and a privacy tent for the human needs of the activists who were glued to the ground. The protesters had to get their hands off the ground and relieve themselves in the visitors’ toilets. Grimalda also complains that the participants could not order the food of their choice and had to be content with what Volkswagen made available to them.

Climate protection group sticks to the ground at VW: the police clear the Porsche pavilion

When the social psychologist’s health deteriorated and he complained of swelling on his hand, which was covered with glue, VW did not want to let any doctors in for the time being, as Grimalda reports on Twitter. The Autostadt medical service was finally notified and could not rule out permanent damage to health from the adhesive. Grimalda was then taken to a hospital.

Climate activists glued themselves to the ground during a protest in the Porsche pavilion in the Autostadt in Wolfsburg.

Report focus.de according to the police finally cleared the Porsche pavilion on Friday morning. VW employees have repeatedly asked the protest participants to leave voluntarily. After they did not agree, the police were called. (hg)

In May of this year they had Climate activists glued to a roadway in Kassel and blocked a busy road for almost an hour and a half.