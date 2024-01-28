AOn Sunday morning, two activists threw soup on the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris. This is reported by the CLPress news agency, among others, with reference to a video by the independent journalist Clément Lanot. The world-famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci from the 16th century was probably not damaged. A pane of bulletproof glass protects the painting.

The activists’ shirts say “Riposte alimentaire.” This is a group that, among other things, wants to enforce a “right to a healthy and sustainable diet”. They are part of the environmental activist food response movement. This calls for “building a just and resilient society” through “civil resistance”.

Many attacks on Mona Lisa

Immediately after the attack, museum staff intervened and covered the events and the speeches of the activists with portable walls, which they used to shield the public from view of the events while the museum was running. According to AFP, the Louvre has activated a crisis team. The room in which “the Mona Lisa is located” was immediately cleared and cleaned.

It is not the first attack on oil painting. The Mona Lisa was the subject of vandalism as early as 1956. At that time, an unknown person poured acid on the portrait. The picture was badly damaged at the time. That same year, a homeless Bolivian tourist also threw a stone at the portrait.

The glass plate broke and the painting itself was damaged. In 2022, a man with a woman's wig tried to break the glass protection. Then he smeared cake on it. The Mona Lisa was not damaged.