06/15/2023 – 6:34 am

Two activists are shown smearing “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” a painting by French impressionist Claude Monet on display at an exhibition at the National Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, in a video released by the organization Aterstall Vatmarker (Restore Wetlands) show.

“On the afternoon of June 14, around 2:30 pm, an action was held at the National Museum in Stockholm. Two people made handprints with some kind of paint on a work by the artist Monet in the exhibition ‘The Garden – Six Centuries of Art and Nature’ and then glued themselves to the glass”, said the museum’s press office.

“The painting, which is encased in glass, is now being inspected by museum conservators to determine if there is any damage,” the press office continued.

Police were called to the scene and arrested two women, Stockholm Region Police said in a press release.

“The crime is currently classified as aggravated vandalism. It is unclear whether more people than the two arrested are involved in the incident, but several people have been investigated and the police will, among other things, review the course of events with the help of the museum’s surveillance cameras,” the statement reads. he said.

“We distance ourselves from actions in which art or cultural heritage is put at risk of damage. Cultural heritage has great symbolic value and it is unacceptable to attack or destroy it, for whatever purpose,” said Per Hedström, Acting Director General of the National Museum.























