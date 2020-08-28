Highlights: Satyagraha to demand postponement of JEE and NEET examinations.

Satyagraha movement of NSUI activists.

Maharani Shri Jaya is doing Satyagraha in front of Bhagat Singh’s statue in college.

On fast for one day for his demand.

Bharatpur. In Bharatpur city of Rajasthan, NSUI activists started a satyagraha on Friday demanding the postponement of GEE and NEET examinations. In front of the statue of Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh at Maharani Sri Jaya College, NSUI activists shouted slogans to postpone the examinations and also protested by staging a sit-in. It is here that the protesters also announced a day’s fast.

Electricity Bill: Consumers will fall! 3 months will have to pay more bills

Such protests are being organized from across the state by NSUI to demand the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations. In Bharatpur too, activists are going on a day-long fast to express their protest in a peaceful manner.

viral video: video went viral after corona blast in barmer jail

According to NSUI officials, cases of corona infection are increasing daily in the country and the state and during this time the government is going to conduct JEE and NEET examinations. This is expected to increase corona infection further. Therefore, Satyagraha movement is being organized by NSUI across the state to demand the postponement of these examinations.

Drug consignment reached Churu from ‘Udta Punjab’, more than 43 thousand doses seized

NSUI’s Bharatpur district president Pushpendra Gurjar said during the ongoing demonstration in front of the statue of Sardar Bhagat Singh in the college that he is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, hence doing satyagraha in a peaceful manner for his demand. The government is being demanded that the conduct of the examinations during the growing transition of Corona will not be less of a crisis for all, so these examinations should be postponed.

Singer Renu Nagar in critical condition after lover Ravi Nut’s death, admitted to ICU