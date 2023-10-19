In the United States, activists protesting against the fighting in Gaza broke into the Capitol

In the United States, protesters against the fighting and bloodshed in the Gaza Strip broke into the US Congress building, Capitol Police reported.

Law enforcement officers clarified that they detained several people; among those arrested, three were accused of assaulting police officers during the arrest.

We warned the protesters to stop their actions, when they did not comply, we began to arrest them Capitol Police

Police noted that arrests are ongoing. They recalled that demonstrations are prohibited inside congressional buildings.

Later, law enforcement officers managed to push the protesters out of the congress building. The action continued on the street; the police managed to drive the demonstrators off the road onto the sidewalk.

About a hundred activists were taken out in handcuffs, some of them were taken away on buses, the rest were left to wait their turn. FOX estimated that about 300 people were detained.

Related materials:

Jewish Voice for peace reported the arrest of 500 activists

The Jewish Voice for Peace organization, whose members participated in the protest, stated on the social network Xthat about 500 activists were arrested.

Today 500 Jews were arrested and ten thousand took to the streets to support and demand a ceasefire and an end to the genocide of the Palestinians Jewish Voice for peace

The action was known in advance. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene statedthat Capitol Police had erected barriers ahead of the pro-Palestinian protest. She also informed that members of Congress would be his targets.

Later the politician officially asked The US Capitol Police will retain all surveillance footage, police reports and arrest records from the Congressional building as evidence of the illegality of the protesters’ actions.

Activists several times interrupted hearings to consider the candidacy of the US ambassador to Israel.

Before the start of the riots, activists several times interrupted hearings in the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate, dedicated to the consideration of the candidacy for the post of ambassador to Israel of former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, reports TASS.

During opening remarks by committee Chairman Ben Cardin and senior Republican Jim Risch, demonstrators shouted slogans in support of Palestine and raised signs overhead demanding decisive action from the committee. Capitol Police officers escorted all protesters out of the room.

Let me be clear that we will not tolerate any interruption of the hearing. We ask those who hold strong views to express them, but do not disrupt the proceedings, I will not tolerate this Ben Cardin Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate

Senators plan to confirm the candidacy of Jacob Lew for the post of ambassador to Israel in connection with the aggravation in the Middle East. The vote is expected next week.

Related materials:

Pro-Palestinian protests took place in several countries on October 18

On October 18, pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli protests took place in a number of countries. Some of them were dispersed by the police.

Up to a hundred activists attended a pro-Palestine rally in Prague. reports news agency CTK. Police were monitoring the situation and no arrests were reported. According to the organizers, they consider it unacceptable that the Czech authorities listen to Israeli statements that “lead to collective revenge against the Palestinians in Gaza.”

In the Egyptian capital Cairo, the journalists’ union held a solidarity rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reports RIA News. He condemned the attack on the hospital, called for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave and the opening of the Rafah checkpoint on the border of Egypt and Gaza.

Representatives of tribes in North Sinai province have demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Egypt in connection with the attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Protests continue for the second day near the Israeli Embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman. Police said several employees were injured and taken to hospital.

In Israel, law enforcement officers forcibly dispersed an anti-war protest in Haifa, three people were arrested. transmits Haaretz.

In Mumbai, India, police detained four people on suspicion of desecrating the Israeli flag. reports NDTV channel. Before this, a video appeared on social networks of a group of people trampling on the state flag.

Protests in support of Palestine took place in a number of European cities. About three thousand people demonstrated in Barcelona. Activists accused the European Union (EU) of “complicity in Israeli genocide” in the Gaza Strip and demanded a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

In Marseille, police detained three protesters and fined several others.

Rallies were held in Athens in support of both Israel and Palestine. About 50 people came to express solidarity with Jerusalem, they called Hamas terrorists and demanded the release of the hostages.

The pro-Palestinian rally attracted about ten thousand people. People demanded recognition of the Palestinian state and chanted “Free Palestine!”

Greek police used gas and stun grenades against the march participants. Information portal of the left forces 902.gr statedthat the law enforcement attack was unprovoked.

In The Hague, protesters gathered near the International Criminal Court. They demanded to “condemn Israel’s war crimes.” The demonstration, agreed upon by the municipality, proceeded peacefully. However, after the end of the official part, some of its participants headed to the city center and began throwing fireworks at the police, transmits Omroep West portal. Law enforcement officers were forced to use force, three people were detained.

Pro-Palestinian protests in Berlin continue for the second night in a row; clashes between demonstrators and police occur during the dispersal of rallies.

The Swiss canton of Zurich banned demonstrations related to the escalation in the Gaza Strip on the weekend of October 21 and 22, and the canton of Basel banned any protests reported television and radio company RTS. The decision was made to ensure safety.

Mass protests erupt after Hamas blames Israel for rocket attack on hospital

Mass protests began after Hamas blamed Israel for a rocket attack on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza. The radical Palestinian movement said that Israeli security forces threatened hospital staff to blow up the building and then launched a guided missile attack.

Hamas has vowed to release evidence that Israel was involved in the strike, which the enclave’s health ministry said killed 471 people.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an investigation into the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and provided evidence of non-involvement in this incident.

US President Joe Biden said that the Israeli evidence about its non-involvement in the hospital explosion looks convincing.

The evidence that both sides provide when accusing each other has a number of inconsistencies. What speaks in favor of Israel’s innocence is that the damage to the ammunition used by the IDF in the bombing is too small.

British expert Michael Clarke believes that the rocket attack on the hospital was carried out from inside the Gaza Strip, which was caused by a technical failure in the use of the Hamas arsenal. Researchers from the OSINTtechnical project noticed that the rooms inside the hospital were relatively intact.

The IDF published a transcript of negotiations allegedly conducted by Hamas members immediately after the attack on Al-Ahli hospital. The recording shows two men discussing in Arabic that the rocket was launched from a cemetery next to the hospital.

Military expert Andrei Leonkov criticized the evidence that Israel was not involved in the attack on a hospital in Gaza and called it unreliable because it does not contain satellite images. According to the analyst, neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad have such ammunition.