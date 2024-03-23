Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 17:42

Social movements, students, trade unionists and activists occupied the streets of several cities across the country this Saturday (23) to carry out an act in defense of democracy, the right to memory and justice and against the coup.

The demonstrations took place just over a week before the 60th anniversary of the 1964 civil-military coup, on March 31. Today, protesters highlighted the importance of not letting the so-called leaden years, the period of the dictatorship from 1964 to 1985, fall into oblivion.

In São Luís, Maranhão, the demonstration was scheduled for 9 am, at Praça Deodoro, in the city center. Afterwards, the participants held a popular assembly where they reinforced the importance of punishing the participants and organizers of the coup acts on January 8, 2023. They also criticized the government's decision not to promote actions regarding the period of the dictatorship.

“This act symbolizes the need, which is a continuous need not to forget, above all, the coup of 64. There is a determination or an orientation from the current political command of the country, from the Lula government itself, not to carry out an act related to the issue . But we, as civil society, cannot afford not to make an act of memory, because the democracy we live in today is something that was expensive, but it was very expensive for those who effectively fought so that we today can enjoy the little that we have. I think this act fulfills this task of communicating, of saying that we cannot afford to forget what we experienced, to even ensure that future generations are aware of the reasons why we are here today”, he told Brazil AgencyDanilo Serejo, quilombola leader and member of the Movement of Those Affected by the Alcântara Base (Mabe).

For him, who has a degree in Law from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG) and a master's degree in Political Science from the State University of Maranhão (UEMA), the act is also a message that those involved in the coup acts of January 8 must be held accountable.

“The acts of January 8 are directly connected due to the unresolved history that Brazilian society and the Brazilian State have with the dictatorship. Not having resolved this the way it should have been resolved, not having punished the generals, the military who acted at that time, is what supports attempted coups like the one on January 8th. That's why it's very bad from a symbolic point of view that the current Brazilian government doesn't want to carry out an act in memory of the 64 coup”, he pointed out.

The vice-president of the National Union of Students (UNE), in Maranhão, and student of the History course at the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), Clark Azúca, highlighted that the cry of “dictatorship never again” is the voice of society in in favor of democratic values, against any attempt at authoritarian regression. Hence, the need for the right to memory.

“We are talking today, in the act, that it is an act about memory, justice and truth. And we need to remember that the common thread in all of this is the non-elaboration of public memory, both for the military coup that took place in Brazil, which did not have an elaboration of our memory as a society”, stated Azúca.

“We cannot talk about a nation without thinking about our memory. Memory is historically constitutive of the ethos [costumes] of us. So, we have a social organization in which it simply becomes taboo to talk about the military dictatorship, a process so traumatic for the whole of society, but especially for the people. We really have an identity that is missing a constituent part of us, as if it were a gap, a white elephant that no one talks about,” she pointed out.

During the authoritarian regime – which lasted more than two decades – opponents were persecuted, tortured and killed, such as students Honestino Guimarães, then president of UNE, and Edson Luís. There was censorship imposed on the press, also affecting culture. Artists had their works mutilated, many were exiled.

“One of the first acts of the military dictatorship was to burn down the headquarters of the National Union of Students (UNE), because it was always an entity that was fighting, that was never outside the streets, that never stopped speaking. And students have to be present in this, they have to be present on the street, demanding our justice, demanding politics for us, for our youth, demanding that we be represented. We need to remember our martyrs, we need to remember Honestino Guimarães, we need to remember Edson Luís. These were the names of people who gave their lives so that we could be here today. We can’t let this be forgotten, we always need to keep our memory alive”, defended Azúca.

The student also highlighted that unlike at the end of the military regime, where there was an amnesty for political crimes committed by military personnel, there must be accountability for the organizers and participants in the coup acts on January 8th.

“We had our thirst [da UNE] set on fire during the military dictatorship, we were criminalized, people were arrested and tortured and this cannot be forgotten, this is part of who we are, this is part of who we are as the National Union of Students, this is part of us as youth, this is part of our history. That's why it's so important for us to be in these places talking to the population, talking to students and raising awareness about this moment in our history, which cannot be forgotten. It's even curious to think that there are people who talk about the amnesty again and that's what didn't make it possible for us to elaborate on our loss, because it was a social pact of silence in relation to all the abuses that happened”, he reported.

“We are talking about the need for young people, especially, to have access to this part of our past that affects us daily. We came from a government in previous years that were sons and daughters of this brutality, this violence and these absurdities of the military dictatorship. This came back to us, it was us who suffered now. Even though this is a different suffering, which happened at different times, one thing is related to another. We can't help but relate this. And we cannot fail to elaborate this memory so that, precisely, this does not happen again”, concluded Azúca.

The professor at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Federal University of Maranhão, Arleth Borges, said that the participation of youth in these spaces is fundamental to boosting popular struggles in the country.

“It is very symbolic, very good, that the students are here, because this is a guarantee of life, of struggle, both in the present and in the future, and we need this, because the challenges posed are immense, they are not new, [eles são] a tenacious, long fight”, he argued.

“We are in a very challenging and complex situation. Even the little we achieved [após a ditadura militar] It is at risk and we have to make the fight to defend democracy central. After the dictatorship ended, they were embarrassed, they had a moment of some shyness and, now, the right is there, more extremist than ever. Sometimes, we resent the fact that we are few, but no one is here with easy conditions like the ones we saw on January 8th. Our struggle has a dignity. I'm happy for everyone here to remember the association [do 8 de janeiro] with 1964”, he amended.

The professor also listed historical moments in the country in which there was an institutional rupture when progressive governments came to power, such as the government of President João Goulart (photo). Arleth also said that the construction of the Museum of Memory and Human Rights, with memories of the military dictatorship, is essential for the country's memory.

“The indigenous people and the quilombolas start to raise their heads and the so-called rota-vava comes again, wanting to put us down again, to make us squat. It was like that when, for example, we, as a country, wanted to raise our heads after the dictatorship of the Estado Novo, then came the coup of 64. Then, we were rising again, now again, after the military dictatorship, voting for left-wing party and president in charge of the country, here it comes again. So, it is a challenge that is permanent, but which only adds grandeur to our struggle and our resistance. 1964 is not over, it is a challenge, it is a page that hangs over our heads. It is essential that we never stop remembering this, for those who are gone, for us who are here and for others who are yet to come and we are committed to the future of this country, with dignity for our new generations”, concluded Arleth .

Today's acts – organized by the Frentes Brasil Popular and Povo Sem Medo – have the support of trade unions and progressive parties and also draw attention to the massacre against the Palestinian people carried out by Israel in Gaza.

Gaza authorities say that since the start of Israel's war with Hamas on October 7, 32,142 people have died in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children. At least 72 people have died in the last 24 hours. This Friday (22), the United Nations (UN) Security Council failed to approve a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“We are here talking about memory and we know that we need to know history to know that a genocide is happening in Palestine”, concluded Azúca.