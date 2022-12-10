This afternoon, during the International Day of Human Rights, activists poured oil and blood on the floor of the Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp (KMSA). In this way they want to protest against the ‘dirty sponsorship money’ from the Total Energies Foundation, which the museum will accept in 2023 for the restoration of the Rubens paintings.

#Activists #pour #oil #blood #floor #Museum #Fine #Arts #Antwerp