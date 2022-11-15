Painting “Death and Life” by the Austrian artist was not damaged. Protest at the Leopold Museum is the latest in a series of climate actions at art institutions in Europe. Climate activists threw a black liquid over a painting by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt at a museum in Austria on Tuesday (15/11), in the latest climate protest involving famous works of art.

The act took place at the Leopold Museum in Vienna and hit the painting Death and Life, which was protected with a glass screen and did not suffer damage, the art institution said.

The group Letzte Generation Österreich (Last Generation Austria in German), which campaigns for the Austrian government to halt new investment in fossil fuels, claimed responsibility for the protest.

On social media, the group shared images showing two activists pouring a black, oily liquid – which resembles petroleum – over the glass that protected the work, before one of them was apprehended by a museum employee.

The other then sticks to the frame of Klimt’s painting. “Stop the fossil destruction. We are running towards climate hell,” one of the protesters shouted.

The two activists were not arrested, but were charged with serious material damage and public disorder, a spokesman for the Vienna police told the AFP news agency.

Admission to the Leopold Museum was free on Tuesday, as part of a day sponsored by Austrian oil and gas group OMV.

The museum’s director, Hans-Peter Wipplinger, confirmed that neither the painting nor the frame was damaged, but criticized the protest. “Climate activists’ concerns are valid, but attacking works of art is definitely the wrong way to go,” he said.

In a similar tone, Austria’s Secretary of State for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer said she considers it wrong to risk causing “irreparable damage to works of art”. “Arts and culture are allies in the fight against climate catastrophe, not opponents,” she declared.

Museum protests

The protest in Vienna follows a series of other recent actions by climate activists at European museums to raise awareness of the cause. The groups behind the acts ensure that the aim is not to damage the works, which they know are protected.

In recent weeks, young people have glued themselves to paintings by Francisco de Goya at the Prado Museum, in Madrid (Spain), spilled tomato soup on a painting by Vincent van Gogh at the National Gallery, in London (England), and threw mashed potatoes over a work by Claude Monet in a gallery in Potsdam (Germany).

Last week, dozens of museums around the world issued a joint statement saying that environmental activists who attacked paintings “severely underestimate” the damage that could be done.

The declaration was spearheaded by the Prado Museum in Madrid and signed by the directors of more than 90 world-renowned institutions, including the Guggenheim in New York, the Louvre in Paris and the Uffizi in Florence.

ek (AFP, AP)