According to police, three people were stuck on a runway. © Uncredited/dpa

Several climate activists stuck themselves to a runway, disrupting air traffic. The police were deployed.

Cologne/Bonn – Climate activists have caused a disruption to air traffic at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Five people stuck themselves to the apron early in the morning, a spokeswoman for the Cologne police said. Air traffic has therefore been suspended. “We are trying to resolve this right now – but it could take some time,” said the spokeswoman. Criminal charges have been filed for violating the assembly law, dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing. It is still being investigated how the activists actually got onto the premises.

The group Last Generation announced that several activists cut through a fence and stuck themselves to the asphalt near runways. The group announced via the X network (formerly Twitter) that the action was part of an international protest campaign calling for an exit from fossil fuels by 2030. The protest would take place simultaneously at airports in more than ten countries around the world, it said. dpa