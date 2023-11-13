A dozen artists and activists from various groups held a protest this Sunday with a mural on the border Juarez Citynorth of Mexico, against United States and Israel for the attack on the Palestinian people, which began more than a month ago and has left thousands dead.

The mural was painted right in the cemented canal of the Rio Grande, which can be seen from the United States, in which they present an Israeli flag with a swastika in the center instead of the Star of David, pointing out that Israel now does the same that the Nazis did to the Jewish people: persecution and dispossession through violence.

Gero Fong, representative of the Support for Palestine Juárez collective, said that the protest is both against Israel and against the United States. for the support he provides in the conflict.

“We are repudiating the infamous attack that the Zionist state of Israel is carrying out against the Palestinian people. It is the crowning of a series of abuses and grievances and murders that Israel has committed against these people. For decades it occupied their territory and since then it has not stopped attacking them,” said the activist.

Fong asserted that in this conflict there are many economic interests, so the poor are always the losers.

“Those who lose out in migration from the Middle East and Latin America are the poor people, that is why we stand in solidarity with migrants as with Palestinians“said the activist.

Gorginio Guerra, another of the artists and independent activist of the Palestine Solidarity Front, also participated in the painting of the approximately 60 square meter mural.

“Which is the message? It is the flag of Israel, but we are going to paint a Nazi swastika instead of the Star of David because We find it aberrant, paradoxical and criminal that a State, “A people that has always been persecuted, that was a victim of the Holocaust, is now dedicated to reproducing the same thing with another vulnerable population that is Palestine,” he claimed.

The objective, he said, is to talk about the war because although it is different, it is similar to what happens in this Mexican city where there is an internal war of criminals against criminals that affects innocent people.

“The reality is that war is something terrible that causes the exodus of people as happened here in the Juárez valley, where people had to flee the drug war,” said the activist.

The mural, which was complete this Sunday afternoon, It also includes a flag of Palestine, for which activists are demanding justice.

The Israeli bombings against Hamas have already left more than 11,000 dead and have forced the displacement of more than 1.5 million people in just over a month of war.

EFE

