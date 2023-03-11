After 44 days of hunger strike, two Thai activists in their early twenties were taken to a hospital near Bangkok this weekend, fearing they might not survive the night. Both are calling for the release of political prisoners and urgent reforms of Thailand’s judicial system, which has some of the world’s strictest lese majesty laws, which prohibit criticizing the monarchy.

Days later, Tantawan ‘Tawan’ Tuatulanon and Orawan ‘Bam’ Phuphong are still alive. “I have spoken to them: they are a little better. They are still very tired,” her lawyer, Kunthika Nutcharut, said on Tuesday.

The two continue their hunger strike from the hospital, and their demands have not changed: reform of the judicial system; abolition of strict laws that make it illegal to criticize the monarchy and the government in Thailand; and release of three activists (who answer to the names of Kathatorn, Thiranai and Chaiporn) who have been denied bail pending trial for participating in anti-government protests.

They face stiff opposition. Thailand has a recent history of pro-democracy protests gathering strength before being put down. The prime minister, General Prayut Chan-ocha, has been in office since he seized power in a military coup in 2014, after which he expanded the use of lèse majesté laws, and successfully thwarted protests. anti-government in 2020.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha addresses supporters of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation) party, as party members gather for the first time ahead of the upcoming elections, at the Queen’s National Convention Center Sirikit in Bangkok on January 9, 2023. AFP – LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA

The ruling Pheu Thai party, along with its previous incarnations, has won every Thai election since 2001.

“People have said that activists do this knowing they may not even win, but it’s a way of showing the public the ugliness of the courts, the monarchy and all the key institutions,” says Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Kyoto University, and a political exile from Thailand.

Hunger strikes

Tawan, 21, and Bam, 23, are currently facing charges for conducting a survey at the Siam Paragon shopping mall on February 8, 2022, asking whether royal retinues were an inconvenience to Bangkokians. .

While awaiting trial, Tawan, a university student, and Bam, a supermarket worker, were released on bail in March 2022, on the condition that they stop participating in protests and activities insulting the royal family.

Their bail was revoked on 16 January at their request, to draw attention to the practice of pre-trial detention of political activists in Thailand. On January 18, the two began a hunger strike at the Bangkok Central Women’s Prison.

Within a few days, his condition had deteriorated. “They did a dry fast for the first three days,” Kunthika says, meaning the women refused to eat or drink. “It was so extreme that their bodies became sick to the point that doctors don’t often deal with cases like his.”

Finally, they were transferred to Thammasat University Hospital near Bangkok, where they received small amounts of water and vitamins on the orders of doctors. This Friday, the 44th day of the strike, they registered to join dozens of protesters supporting their cause in front of the Supreme Court of Thailand.

A special tent had been set up in front of the court to house the women, but by the afternoon doctors feared they were at risk of kidney failure and would not survive the night without medical intervention. Tawan was so weak that she stopped responding, Kunthika says. “She’s already going on her second hunger strike since last year, and her body hasn’t fully recovered since then.”

The lawyer claims that the couple agreed to return to the hospital on the condition that while they lived, other activists could see the charges against them dropped.

Pro-democracy protesters gather at Nonthaburi police station, before protest leaders Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, Shinawat Chankrachang, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak surrender to police to hear charges of lèse majesté, enshrined in article 112 of the penal code, north of Bangkok on December 8, 2020. © Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Of the 16 people held without bail awaiting trial since the 2020 anti-government protests, only three now remain in prison. Many activists were granted bail in February during the hunger strike. “And some people argue that (their protest) is the reason the court was willing to release a number of people charged under these laws,” Pavin says.

Kunthika says that, in the same period, dozens of political prisoners have been removed from carrying electronic identification devices. Some have also had restrictions limiting the hours they can leave home lifted.

criticize the monarchy

Violating the lèse majesté law, which prohibits making defamatory, insulting or threatening remarks about high-ranking members of the royal family, carries a penalty of a minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, under Article 112 of the Thai Penal Code .

Although the law officially prohibits criticizing senior members of the royal family, activist groups say authorities they misunderstand it in the sense that it covers negative comments about any aspect of the monarchy. Sedition laws also prohibit criticizing the government.

Since the anti-government protests broke out in Thailand in 2020, more than 200 people They have been charged with crimes of lèse majesté. The law has been used by all political factions to silence the oppositionsay activist groups.

Posters, including a photo of jailed political activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, hang outside the Criminal Court during a protest against Article 112, Thailand’s lèse majeste royal defamation law, in Bangkok on December 22, 2021. © Jack TAYLOR / AFP

Dropping the charges against the Tawan and Bam comrades means the Thai court risks undermining its own authority. For one thing, the number of lèse majeste cases in Thailand has “increased significantly” in the past year, Human Rights Watch reports. On the other, if activism can force through legal reversals it shows that “the king could also force the courts to do something.” It raises very, very important questions about Thai jurisprudence,” Kunthika says.

In Parliament, two opposition parties, Pheu Thai and Move Forward, have called for two of the three demands of Tawan and Bam to be met: the release of political prisoners and judicial reform. Only Move Forward has addressed the third demand, calling for the reform – but not the abolition – of the lèse majesté law.

This file photo taken on February 24, 2023 shows Thai political activist Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon being carried on a stretcher to continue his hunger strike in front of the Supreme Court of Thailand after being released from Bangkok’s Thammasat hospital. AFP – TANAT CHAYAPHATTHARITTHEE

As the health of Tawan and Bam has deteriorated, human rights groups have urgently called on the government to contact the activists, to no avail.

“To date, the Thai government has shown little political will to address the situation of hunger strikers,” says Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong, a researcher at Amnesty International’s Thailand regional office. “In general, they are not giving due importance to the voices of the young people who are participating in the protests.”

Last month, the prime minister, through his office spokesman, said he hoped the two activists were safe but urged parents to “monitor their daughters’ behavior and build the right understandings to ensure that (the children) do not create or be victims of political manipulation”.

implore and plead

Anti-government protesters in Thailand are typically young, often children, who heavily use social media to spread their message. According to their lawyer, Tawan and Bam’s case has received more media coverage in Thailand than expected, with major newspapers and TV channels reporting on their hunger strike.

Throughout their protests, they have tried to maintain a non-adversarial tone. Her legal team has stated that instead of trying to “force and coerce” the authorities, the activists are “imploring and pleading…with their own suffering”.

It is rare to see two young adults willing to border death for the release of their fellow activists and the integrity of their country’s institutions. “This is the first time (in Thailand) that people have gone on hunger strike for others,” says Kunthika.

There is also international support. Thousands of people have signed an open letter from Amnesty International Calling on the prime minister to drop charges against activists like Tawan and Bam, and release others.

“It’s still not enough to push the Thai government to take appropriate action,” says Chanatip. “It is clear that more support, both domestic and international, is needed to ensure that Thailand ends its crackdown on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, which prompted the hunger strike.”

The hunger strike schedule also raises complexities on the ground. General elections are scheduled for May, giving some hope that opposition parties will win at the polls.

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Chiang Mai on March 24, 2019 during Thailand’s general election. © Borja Sánchez-Trillo / AFP

Until then, there is little appetite for the anti-government protest, which the hunger strike might have inspired. “Even among pro-democracy groups it seems that the elections are something that they think will be the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Pavin. “(They think) that maybe we can hold out for the next few months because the elections are coming up. Then, if the result doesn’t satisfy us, we can think about protesting.”

*Article adapted from its original in English.