In the night from Thursday to Friday, agents made a lurid discovery in front of the Brazilian embassy on the Mauritskade in The Hague. Five corpses of stillborn piglets were found on the sidewalk around 2 a.m., reports calamity website Region15 who was on site.

The corpses were on an A4 sheet with the following text: ‘Died before your meal’, ‘Christmas without animal suffering starts on your plate’ and a reference to the social media channels of the ‘Vegan Strike Group’, an international club that focuses on animals suffering in the entertainment industry.

They would like to draw attention to the subject of animal suffering with ‘combatant’ and ‘peaceful’ actions. Some of the corpses still hold the umbilical cord.

The piglets are not yet rid of the umbilical cord. © Region15



Agents made a cordon last night and employees of the Forensic Investigation (FO) then conducted an extensive investigation. It is not yet known how the activists got the piglets and when exactly they were deposited. See also US conservative states ban abortion after Supreme Court decision, 'Not the America we know'

Production peak

The choice for the Embassy of Brazil is most likely related to a production peak of slaughtered fattening pigs in 2022. According to an article on pigs.nl the number of fattening pigs slaughtered in government-supervised Brazilian slaughterhouses is expected to reach 54.5 million this year. That is an increase of more than 2.5 percent compared to the number of fattening pigs slaughtered in 2021.

In December 2021, the action group held a similar action, when stillborn piglets and rabbits were found at 75 locations. In the past, the organization also focused on amusement parks such as Dolfinarium and Efteling, where their presence also did not go unnoticed. According to the group, the amusement parks are guilty of exploiting animals.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Forecasters told about the weather in Moscow on February 2