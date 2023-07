How did you feel about the content of this article?

Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison by the Nicaraguan dictatorship | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

Cuban and Nicaraguan activists launched this Wednesday (19) the candidacy of Bishop Rolando José Álvarez for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, given by the European Parliament to people who stand out for their contribution to the defense of human rights and democracy.

The initiative was presented through a video released by the director of Strategies of the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH), Yaxys Cires, together with Elena Larrinaga, president of the Christian Democratic Party of Cuba and director of the Women’s Network of Cuba, and Nicaraguan human rights activist Haydée Castillo.

Yaxys Cires explained to the independent news site CubaNet that activists are calling on different groups from civil society and Latin American politics to get the support of MEPs who can nominate Bishop Álvarez for the award. Only MEPs can propose candidates for the Sakharov Prize.

“It would be very important for the European Parliament to recognize the value, firmness, loyalty in defending the person and dignity on the part of Monsignor Rolando Álvarez. It would be a message of support to all Christians or religious people who are being persecuted around the world and also a message of solidarity to all defenders of human rights in Latin America and in the world”, said Cires.

He went on to point out that “recognizing Monsignor Álvarez in this way would also mean that there is an important part of the European political world that is not willing to make invisible the cause of the peoples of Latin America for freedom and respect for human rights, in addition to the oscillations or geopolitical interests that certain states may have, something that was recently demonstrated at the EU-Celac Summit”.

Bishop Rolando Álvarez was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison by the Daniel Ortega regime in February for “treason to the homeland”. In addition to Álvarez, other representatives of the Catholic Church are imprisoned in Nicaragua. In recent years, the Church has become one of the main targets of persecution by the Ortega regime.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought has been awarded every year since 1988 by the European Parliament. It is named after Soviet scientist Andrei Sakharov, who was an advocate of civil liberties and political reforms in the Soviet Union.

Two human rights defenders in Latin America have already received the award: political opponents Oswaldo Payá – for whose death the Cuban regime was recently blamed – and Guillermo “Coco” Fariñas, an independent journalist critical of the Cuban regime.