Germany closed this Saturday its last three Nuclear reactors and thus culminates the abandonment of this type of energy.

The leading European economy opens with this decision a new energy chapter, faced with the challenge of doing without fossil energies while managing the gas crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

At midnight this Saturday (local time), the Isar 2 (southeast), Neckarswestheim (southwest) and Emsland (northwest) power plants They were disconnected from the electrical network.

By the way, the Greenpeace organization organized at the foot of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin a goodbye to the atom, symbolized by the remains of a dinosaur defeated by the anti-nuclear movement.

“The risks linked to nuclear power are definitely not manageable,” Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said this week. “Nuclear power belongs to history,” proclaimed the NGO.

In recent years, this nation has gone from producing 30 percent of its energy with nuclear plants in the mid-1990s to only 6 percent in recent months..

However, despite some celebrating the decision, a recent poll for the public broadcaster ARD reveals that 59 percent of those polled think that abandoning nuclear power in this context is not a good idea.

Germany should “expand energy supply, not restrict it further” at the risk of shortages and high prices, lamented the president of the German chambers of commerce, Peter Adrian, in the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Some twenty scientists even asked the government to keep the plants running.

HoweverGermany decided in the early 2000s to phase out atomic power, Former Chancellor Angela Merkel sped up the process after the Fukushima catastrophe in 2011.

Since 2003, Germany has already closed 16 reactors. The invasion of Ukraine could have put everything in question because Germany, deprived of Russian gas, feared the worst possible scenarios, from the risk of closing its factories to running out of heat.. In the end, the winter passed without shortage, and Russian gas was substituted.

It is worth mentioning that the process of disconnection and dismantling of the plants will take years. Experts even speak of up to 15 years.

A nuclear plant is not turned off by pressing a button, but by gradually reducing the power of the reactors.