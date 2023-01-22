More than a thousand demonstrators took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday to draw attention to the imprisonment of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele in Iran. The 42-year-old Vandecasteele has been detained in a prison in Iran since February last year. With the action, an initiative of human rights organization Amnesty International, the demonstrators hope that the government will continue to put pressure on Iran: “To end the arbitrary detention of the Belgian as soon as possible”, said Amnesty.

Vandecasteele, who worked as an aid worker in Iran for seven years, became a pawn in a diplomatic game in 2022 when the Iranian elite military corps arrested him. Iran would like to exchange him for an Iranian diplomat imprisoned in Belgium. Vandecasteele was sentenced to 28 years in prison. According to Iran, he would be guilty of espionage, money smuggling and collaborating with the US against Iran, among other things. This month his sentence was suddenly increased to 40 years and 79 lashes.

During the demonstration, Amnesty International drew attention to the conditions in which the Belgian is being held. “We are mobilizing worldwide for his immediate release, and in the meantime his detention conditions must improve and he must receive the medical attention he needs.” Vandecasteele would spend his days in an ice-cold isolation cell. He says this in conversations with his family, writes the Belgian broadcaster VRT.