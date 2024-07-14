Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 20:41

Right-wing activists held a small protest on Paulista Avenue this Sunday, the 14th, in which they called for, among other things, the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and the removal of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from the country’s leadership. They also criticized the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and even shouted “Trump lives”, in response to the attack on the former president and Republican candidate in the United States.

The demonstration was organized by the Freedom Movement and was attended by members of the New Party. The activists gathered in front of the São Paulo Art Museum (MASP) and carried an inflatable doll called “Pixuleco”, which represents President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dressed as a prisoner. There were also posters with the faces of those arrested for the January 8 demonstrations and most of the protesters wore the traditional yellow shirts.

At the microphone, Senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) preached the need for a revolution in Brazil and recalled the date of the Storming of the Bastille, during the French Revolution. He stated, however, that, in Brazil, “the revolution will be peaceful”.

The senator made strong criticisms of the Chamber of Deputies, stating that many projects approved in the Senate were shelved by the Chamber, citing, for example, the end of single-judge decisions and ministers of the STF and the PEC of the end of the privileged forum. At this moment, protesters reacted with shouts of “Out with Lira”, in reference to the president of the House.

He also criticized Alexandre de Moraes, both for decisions related to January 8 and for the minister’s decision to suspend a resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine that prohibited doctors from performing fetal asystole for abortion. At that moment, the protesters shouted, calling Moraes a “murderer.”

The STF minister was also attacked with the same accusation and others during the speech by federal deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS). He mentioned those arrested for anti-democratic acts and the January 8th attacks, saying that they were being unjustly detained. He mentioned the case of former federal deputy Daniel Silveira (RJ) and called for the STF minister to leave, and was joined by those present.

Despite the presence of Bolsonaro’s allies, such as influencer Adrilles Jorge, another speaker, the event did not have the direct support of the former president or his children. Bolsonaro is in Santos for the launch of Rosana Valle’s (PL) candidacy for mayor of the city. Among his loyal allies, only Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) shared the call for the event, which even featured a lookalike of Argentine President Javier Milei and people dressed in clothes with Trump’s image.