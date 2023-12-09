Environmentalists held an act because they considered that COP28 had made no progress in relation to combating climate change

Activists dyed the canal in Venice, Italy, green this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) in protest against what they consider a lack of progress at the COP28 climate summit, the UN Conference on Climate Change, which is being held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The group’s environmentalists Extinction Rebellion They also hung from ropes on the Rialto Bridge and displayed a banner over the canal written: “COP28: While the government speaks, we are hanging by a thread”.

For the green color, environmentalists used fluorescein dye, a harmless substance that should disappear from the Venice canal within a few hours.

Watch (28s):