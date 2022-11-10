Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

The number of climate protests has increased noticeably in recent weeks. Now a work of art by Andy Warhol has been targeted by the activists.

Canberra – Protests by climate activists have repeatedly made headlines in recent weeks. In Germany and other European countries, too, there have been several actions against the background of the current World Climate Conference (COP27) in Egypt. While soup was often thrown at well-known paintings, the climate activists stuck to a soup work of art in the current campaign.

Two women spray-painted pop artist Andy Warhol’s famous ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’ screenprints blue and then taped their hands to them at Australia’s National Gallery in Canberra. However, the works were protected with glass and remained undamaged.

Climate activists daub Warhol artwork – and stick to it

The group Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies posted several videos of the action on Wednesday (November 9) on Twitter. Activists wrote: “As Australians starve, the government pays $22,000 a minute to subsidize fossil fuels.” approve gas.”

One of the activists said in a statement: “Andy Warhol portrayed consumption gone mad in this iconic series, and now we have capitalism gone mad.” The museum declined to comment further on the action, only emphasizing that the police had been turned on. The affected screen prints were temporarily removed and cleaned before being put back in place, Australian broadcaster ABC reported.

Climate protests in Germany and Europe: from soup toss to roadblocks

The protest actions by climate activists are piling up: Last Saturday (November 5), two climate activists stuck themselves to the frames of two famous paintings by the Spanish master Francisco de Goya in the Prado Museum in Madrid. In October, in the Dutch art museum Mauritshuis three climate activists after a tomato soup attack on the world-famous painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring” (1665-1667) arrested by Johannes Vermeer.

Also in October, a man and a woman spilled mashed potatoes on Claude Monet’s painting “Sticks of Grain” (1890) at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam. Before that, tomato soup was thrown at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” ​​in the National Gallery in London.

The case of climate activists, who caused a traffic jam on a Berlin autobahn due to a road blockade, caused a particularly great deal of excitement. As a result, an emergency vehicle came late to the scene of the accident, where a cement mixer rolled over a cyclist – the woman died. According to a new report by the fire brigade, the blockade by climate activists had an impact on the rescue operation. (ph/dpa)