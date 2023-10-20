There is an unequivocal way to understand when a category of people is unanimously hated by the people: the attitude of politicians. In fact, if direct attacks against that type of people start from the building, we have the certainty that the whole of Italy is against them.

We are talking about the Last Generation activists who, evidently, do not realize how much hatred they are throwing at themselves. Yesterday the last raid in Turin. Environmentalists blocked the entrance to the A4 motorway, at the Corso Giulio Cesare roundabout, in both directions. The repercussions on traffic and also the anger of motorists, forced into queues and out of their cars, are inevitable. Scenes similar to those already seen three days ago in Viale Scarampo, in Milan, where around twenty activists of the same movement stopped traffic and received insults from angry motorists, before being evicted – with great difficulty given that some had glued themselves on the asphalt – by the police. For 16 of them the expulsion order was issued (two already had one, which was violated) and all were charged with the road block and the unauthorized demonstration.

The Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, immediately lashed out against the new ecologist blitz. “Enough eco-imbeciles. Sticking to the asphalt and stopping one of the most important motorways in Italy, creating problems for workers and students and damaging the environment and commerce, is a criminal act to be punished without indulgence”, he thundered, explaining that “for this reason, the League is committed to carry forward his proposal to increase the sanctions – with heavy fines, prison and arrest in flagrante delicto – to the idiots who block the roads to the detriment of thousands of innocent citizens”. Also harsh was the comment by Fratelli d’Italia senator Paola Ambrogio, who defined the protest as “yet another chapter of a useless eco-madness and an end in itself”. While the Piedmontese director of FdI, Roberto Ravello, added: “They talk about ‘forces that want to make us die’ and, even, of a ‘government that is poisoning us’: these are ramblings on the part of serial mystifiers.”

The same tone also applies to Action MP Daniela Ruffino. “The blockade of the A4 Turin-Milan by Last Generation activists – she commented – is a serious episode to be blamed and condemned. We are faced with the interruption of a public service for reasons that are absolutely disconnected from reality. I don’t want to disappoint the kids, but I can assure you that there will still be many more generations after theirs. It is unacceptable that in order to draw attention to a real and real problem such as the environmental emergency, a motorway blockade is caused with paralyzed traffic which, speaking of the environment, has polluted much more than if it had remained free-flowing. An increase in punishment for the perpetrators of this act seems useless to me. More useful, however, is the prevention of these forms of protest. Giving more supervisory powers to the police forces to prevent similar events: this seems to me to be the most realistic path,” she adds.

And we are only at the beginning. Given the hatred that activists are bringing upon themselves, we are sure that the issue will be increasingly dominated by politics: it is only the beginning.