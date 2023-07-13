Home page politics

A group of climate activists got onto the runway at Hamburg Airport during an action and stuck themselves in two places. © Bodo Marks/dpa

At the start of the holidays, the airports are usually very busy. But at two German airports nothing works anymore. Climate activists stick to the runways.

Hamburg/Düsseldorf – Climate activists from the Last Generation group arrived on the runways at Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports on Thursday morning. At the start of the holiday in Hamburg, several people stuck to the runway, the group said. Due to a police operation, flight operations have been suspended since 6.10 a.m., the airport said.

“Take-offs and landings are currently not possible.” A group of people gained unauthorized access to the airport site – near the runway system. “Air traffic had to be temporarily suspended for safety reasons.”

The environmental protection activists wrote on Twitter about the actions: “We are protesting against the government’s lack of planning and breaking the law in the climate crisis.” A spokesman for the Hamburg police situation center confirmed an operation at the airport. According to the group Last Generation, the activists gained access to the airport site through the security fence.

At the same time, activists of the last generation were stuck at the airport in Düsseldorf. According to a dpa photographer, six or seven people were on the access road to the runway in the morning. According to their own statements, the climate activists cut through a fence to get to the apron of the airfield. This would block the flight of the planes to the runway, it said. Flight operations are temporarily severely restricted, said the dpa photographer. A large number of emergency services are on site. dpa