Wouter Mouton, the activist who was sentenced yesterday to two months in prison (one of which is conditional), is appealing the sentence he received for smearing the famous painting Girl with a Pearl Earring in the Mauritshuis in The Hague. “Much too high,” says his lawyer. The other convicted activist from yesterday, Pieter G., also challenges the prison sentence he received.

