Activists of the LGBTI community demanded this Wednesday “courage” to the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of Panama to recognize the civil union of people of the same sex, something to which the country is “obliged” as a State Party to the American Convention on Human Rights.

In a public letter, the activists reminded the Supreme Court that rulings on cases of equal marriages have been pending since 2016, to “resolve the inequality experienced” by members of this community in the Central American country.

“Panama is a signatory to the American Convention on Human Rights, is a member of the Inter-American Human Rights System and already in different decisions, judicial and advisory opinions, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has categorically said that the States Parties to the Convention are obliged to recognize the right to civil marriage of same-sex couples“

This was stated this Wednesday to EFE Iván Chanis, internationalist lawyer and president of Fundación Iguales, a non-profit organization that accompanies legal initiatives to claim rights, especially the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer people. .

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (I/A Court HR), in an advisory opinion adopted in 2017 and issued in January 2018, urged the countries of the region to guarantee the human rights of the sexually diverse population, including the union of people of the same sex.

In the CSJ and in the Electoral Tribunal (TE) of Panama, three cases of equal marriages abroad have been pending since 2016, two of which seek to invalidate the Family Code, and legalize homosexual marriages.

Already in October 2020, Panama received a “vehement” call from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to comply in “good faith” with regional standards to guarantee the rights of the sexually diverse and LGBTI population.

“The Court has this shelved because there is no courage to make decisions, in general. The Court is not fulfilling its function of protecting human rights, imparting justice and carrying out due control of conventionality with international agreements on rights humans,” Chanis claimed.

Panama “is not a full democracy because it does not recognize all people equally. In Panama it is separated, in Panama there is discrimination, in Panama there is no due access to Justice,” denounced the activist, who has a master’s degree in Public Policy from the Oxford University School of Government.

Chanis and other activists gathered on the steps of the CSJ headquarters building to “remind, in a very respectful manner, the magistrates of the Court, that they are obliged to rule on the law and, therefore, to recognize the dignity of all the people in Panama.

Same-sex couples “are like any other, they want to get married to strengthen their union and their life project, to protect their families. They are honest people who are looking to be an integral part of Panamanian society, and part of that is their access to marriage and therefore to the protection of all their human rights without discrimination”, stressed the president of Fundación Iguales.

“For these and many more reasons based not only on legality, but also on love and respect, we ask you to recognize the right to civil marriage for same-sex couples in Panama, fulfilling your role of conventionality control and guarantors of the proper interpretation of our Political Constitution,” the activists added in their public letter.

EFE