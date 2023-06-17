Two buses arrived Friday morning at the port of Kalamata, in southern Greece. There they waited for the survivors of the shipwreck of a fishing boat packed with migrants that sank at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday off the Greek coast. This tragedy —in which at least 78 people died and leaves hundreds missing, including many women and children, who will probably never be heard from again— is already one of the biggest in living memory in the Mediterranean. In the group of men who had managed to save their lives, there was a better spirit than the day before. They were a little more rested and ready to face the next step in their journey in search of a safe life in Europe: the Malakasa refugee camp, 50 kilometers from Athens, where their asylum applications will be processed and their destinations decided.

But the 104 rescued were not in the two buses. Nine of them stayed in Kalamata. They are accused of forming a criminal organization to facilitate illegal immigration, and of causing a shipwreck that endangered the lives of the passengers. Eight of them were transferred on Thursday night to the cells of the Kalamata courts, while one remains admitted to the hospital under police surveillance, according to the Greek state agency Amna.

Commander Sotiris Tsoulos confirmed to this newspaper that the detainees are in the custody of the Coast Guard and will not be transferred to the Hellenic Police until they testify before the Prosecutor’s Office. As EL PAÍS learned, their names are: Mohammad AM, Marzuk L., Abdullah A., Kemal ASA, Suaad HM, Ahmad A., Ahmed A., Islam M. and Mohammed A. All of them have Egyptian nationality and are between ages between the ages of 20 and 40.

One of his public defenders, who preferred not to give his identity because the proceedings are still subject to summary secrecy, was confident that his defendant’s charges would be withdrawn. “The evidence is so weak that another decision would not explain it,” he said. The lawyer revealed that, unlike the rest of the migrants, they have not yet been allowed to start the procedures to request asylum and they have not passed any medical examination in the courts. The defenses of the nine defendants agreed to coordinate to exchange information.

Those convicted of piloting boats with migrants already constitute the second group in Greek prisons, according to Community Peacemaker Teams-Aegean Migrant Solidarity, an NGO that monitors trials for this crime. Christina Karvouni, a spokeswoman for the organization, denounces that the majority of the trials of migrants are carried out without interpreters, with serious procedural deficiencies and without conclusive evidence. The largest group in the country continues to be that of prisoners related to drug trafficking. Karvouni alleges: “According to survivors’ testimonies, real smugglers don’t risk their lives getting on boats like this. At most they drive it at the start, but then they abandon it to get to safety”.

For Karvouni, another controversial issue is that the Greek Penal Code does not require profit or integration into a criminal organization for the crime of human trafficking, so people who pilot the ship with the sole intention of reaching Europe to request asylum they can end up sentenced just as harshly as those who are actually part of transnational criminal networks. In the case of the nine detainees in Kalamata, Karvouni questions the way in which the coast guards have selected the detainees among the migrants rescued from the sea, “without a guaranteed identification process.” And he warns: “We know of other cases in which migrants have been confused with the crew for voluntarily helping in the rescue efforts.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Relatives of a missing person await information, after the shipwreck survivors are transferred to a Greek immigrant camp in Malakasa, near Athens, on June 16, 2023. ANGELOS TZORTZINIS (AFP)

Human rights associations and various legal organizations have announced that they are preparing a complaint against the Coast Guard. The reason is that they consider that their actions could constitute crimes of omission of assistance and reckless homicide, among others. Activists and lawyers try to collect the testimony of the survivors to support the accusations. A team from the Kalamata Bar Association was scheduled to go to the city hospital to inform admitted patients about asylum procedures and their right to file a complaint against those responsible for the deaths of their relatives. “The lawyers of the city of Kalamata are next to all these people who are living this tragedy,” the lawyers said.

Ahmed Attia, spokesman for the Egyptian community in Greece, who approached Kalamata to help identify his missing compatriots, was in favor of imposing harsh penalties on smugglers who organize the trips and “convince young people with tricks” to board on perilous journeys to reach Europe. “Let them rot in jail,” Attia said, however, he doubted that the nine detainees are really responsible for the trip.

Although the transfer of the survivors has diverted attention to the Athens region, dozens of relatives continued to arrive in the Peloponnese in the hope of finding their own on the list of survivors. The Egyptian Tarek El-Zorkani kept receiving messages at the gates of the Kalamata port authority, which coordinates the bureaucracy related to missing persons. El-Zorkani, a resident of Greece, explained with a degree of despair that, in his hometown alone, there are 75 missing people. The association chaired by Attia has counted 171 Egyptians among the passengers of the fishing boat. Most of them do not appear on the official list, that is, all the indications point to their being dead.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.