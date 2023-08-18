A Russian court ordered this Friday (18) the arrest of the leader of the NGO Golos, the main independent electoral observer in the country, in an attempt to prevent him from following the 2024 presidential elections, in which the current president, Vladimir Putin, likely to run for re-election.

“They want to destroy Golos. It is clear that they are not preparing for the municipal elections in September, but for the presidential elections” in March 2024, Oleg Orlov, a well-known Russian activist, told various media outlets, including the EFE Agency.

Russian Grigori Melkoniants, co-president of Golos – which means “voice and vote” in Russian – will be detained until October 17 by order of the Basmanni Court, after being arrested in Moscow. His lawyers tried to convert the arrest to house arrest, however, Justice denied the request.

Melkoniants, whose NGO has denounced numerous irregularities in elections held in Russia over the past decade, is accused of coordinating the work of an “undesirable” organization on Russian territory, which was one of the first to be included on the Ministry of Defense’s list of “foreign agents”. Justice.

Founded in 2013, Golos is a member of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), which is also not well regarded by Moscow.

“In Russia there should not be any observation of presidential elections, which, of course, are not authentic elections. The accusation against Melkoniants is political, they are fabricated and invented”, denounced Orlov.

The human rights defender, who is also on trial for discrediting the Russian army and publicly criticizing the war in Ukraine, believes the Kremlin’s aim is for “there to be no critical voice within Russia”.

“It is difficult for Golos to continue its work, but it will continue to do it, as all activists do”, promised Orlov, before shouting: “Freedom for political prisoners!”

In addition to opening criminal proceedings, Russian authorities conducted searches at the homes of Melkoniants and several movement coordinators in eight regions of the country, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

A year ago, Golos denounced hundreds of violations in municipal elections, dominated by the Kremlin party, United Russia.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia announced that in the next presidential elections tens of millions of Russians will be able to vote electronically, which the extra-parliamentary opposition described as “a fraudulent instrument”.

Although Putin has not openly said he intends to run, CEC President Ella Pamfilova hinted in early August that he would run for re-election.

After the controversial reform of the constitution in 2020, Putin could remain in the Kremlin for two more presidential terms of six years each, until 2036. (With EFE Agency)