E.t has always been one of her biggest accusations: Because adults are doing too little against the climate crisis, the children now have to take responsibility and urge climate protection. “They say we’re just kids. But we are only repeating the message of the united climate science, ”said Greta Thunberg in the British House of Commons. “We children do this to wake up the adults.” At least on paper, the activist hasn’t been a child since Sunday: The climate activist will be 18 years old.

Normally, 18th birthdays are given little attention in the media, there are congratulations on the 60th, 70th, 80th birthday if you can look back on an eventful life. But what Greta Thunberg until her 18th birthday has long filled countless reports, books and documentations: She mobilized the masses and with them put the issue of climate protection on the agenda, met heads of state and government and, from the point of view of some, even shaped an entire generation, so that we make an exception at this point and take a look at her (still young) life.

Greta Thunberg was born in Stockholm on January 3, 2003, her father is an actor, her mother an opera singer. She has Asperger’s Syndrome, a variant of autism: Social interactions are rather difficult for her, but she can deal extensively and focused on a topic if something interests her. As her family later reports, Greta is eight years old when she starts dealing with climate change. What she reads in the following years about the predicted consequences of global warming, such as the extinction of species, plunged the girl into a depression at times.



First she begins to shape her own life and that of her family in an environmentally conscious way, becomes a vegan and imposes a shopping and flight stop on herself. She finally got her public commitment through a writing competition on the subject of environmental policy in a Swedish newspaper. From August 20, 2018 until the elections on September 9, she will initially sit alone daily on strike in front of the Swedish parliament, after which she will continue her action weekly. Around 20,000 young people in 270 cities will join it by the end of November. In December the Swede will give a speech on the UN climate summit in Katowice, Poland. “You are only talking about eternal green economic growth because you are too afraid of being unpopular,” she accuses the politicians present. “You are not mature enough to say what is real. You also place this burden on us children. “

Her drastic words are her trademark

The recording of the three-minute speech goes viral. Internationally, the media headlines “15-year-old schoolgirl settles accounts with politicians”. The school strike movement “Fridays for Future”, inspired by Greta, is getting more and more popular every week. Accompanied by her father, the student travels from demonstrations to conferences by train and e-car, meets the French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis, speaks in the British and European Parliament and at the World Economic Summit in Davos – at the age of just 16.



The braids are her trademark – and her drastic words. “I want you to act as if your house was on fire, because it does,” she said in January 2019 in Davos. “I want you to panic, that you feel the fear that I feel every day.” A few weeks later she accuses the members of the European Parliament: “I sacrificed my school education to protest against your inaction. (…) We will not allow you to do business with our future. “She receives enthusiastic applause, her appearances make headlines.

But for many, Greta’s words are too drastic, and their demand that climate protection measures should primarily be based on scientific findings are too uncompromising. Greta Thunberg says that when it comes to climate protection, there is only black and white for her. Even she polarizes herself. While for some she is becoming an icon of the climate protection movement, others are annoyed by the Swede – some even so much that they put “Fuck you Greta” stickers on their cars. Even though a large number of climate scientists support the young Swede’s cause, many discussions revolve around sideline: Are schoolchildren allowed to strike? Are they even allowed to get involved or shouldn’t they learn something first? Does Greta Thunberg actually act of her own free will? Isn’t she too young to have her own opinion?