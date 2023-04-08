Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov. © IMAGO/Alexander Shcherbak

Russia is historically taking steps backwards. That’s what Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov thinks. He is one of the few regime critics living in the country.

MOSCOW – Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov wants to stay in Russia despite facing three years in prison in his home country. Orlov is one of the Kremlin chief’s few critics Wladimir Putin and des Ukraine Warwho still live in the country. In an interview with the independent opposition newspaper Moscow Times the activist sums up the state of his country and his leadership.

In the course of the war in Ukraine, Putin has tightened his crackdown on dissidents. Opponents of war or his person are persecuted. As the newspaper reports, human rights organizations are now increasingly being targeted by the Kremlin.

Human rights activist in Russia: “The state is totalitarian again”

The organization Memorial, for which Orlov worked, was dissolved by the Russian state. Eight of his former employees were subsequently pursued by the authorities. “The state is totalitarian again,” says the activist. Orlov was already active as an activist in the Soviet Union and assumes that Putin’s Russia takes on features of the fallen Soviet Union again.

You notice that in your own way of working, which probably has to adapt to reality. “We know very well how Soviet activists worked. To some degree, we’re moving back on their path,” Orlov said. According to the activist, the fact that international courts are no longer recognized is particularly serious. You can’t help people like that anymore.

Human rights activist in Russia: Behaving like the resistance in the Soviet Union

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russian human rights activists could still use legal mechanisms, including with Russian authorities.” This is no longer the case. According to Orlov, there is only one thing left for his colleagues: They have to behave like they did in the resistance in the Soviet Union. You can collect information and confront the state and the public with it – nothing more.

“I am a patriot, even if the authorities have a different understanding of patriotism,” Orlov said. The human rights activist had previously been arrested in Moscow after demonstrating alone in Red Square. Now he wants to continue working despite the danger: “Why should I leave my home?” (LP)