by Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court sentenced a 36-year-old lawyer to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for inciting an unauthorized assembly to commemorate those killed in China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1989 in the surrounding area and on Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Activist Chow Hang-tung of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Democratic Patriotic Movements in China, now demobilized, was arrested a day before the anniversary of the episode, which took place on June 4 last year.

Police have banned annual vigils in Hong Kong to honor Tiananmen Square victims for the past two years, citing restrictions due to the coronavirus.

But after the massive pro-democracy protests in 2019, many activists saw the bans as an attempt to thwart demonstrations of resistance to Beijing. Authorities have denied that this is the reason.

Despite the ban, thousands lit candles across the city in 2020, and smaller audiences did the same in 2021.

The charges against Chow are related to posts on social media with headlines such as “Lighting a Candle Is Not a Crime: Standing Up,” and for his article in the Ming Pao newspaper titled “Candlelight Carries the Weight of Conscience and the People from Hong Kong perseveres to tell the truth”.

Judge Amuy Chan in West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court said she concluded that the publications and article were intended to “encourage, persuade, make suggestions and pressure members of the public” and “signify the incitement for others to knowingly participate in a unauthorized assembly”.

Chan added that the assembly caused a “Public Health risk”.

