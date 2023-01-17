Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police along with other demonstrators during protests in the mining town of Lützerath, in the west of the country. In several images you can see how the agents take her away. Climate activists have been resisting the eviction of the township, where an open-cast coal mine is scheduled to be expanded, for days.

As explained by a spokesman for the Aachen police, Thunberg was part of a group that got too close to the area where the mine begins, and for security reasons the agents prevented them from passing. “She has been moved with this group out of the imminent danger zone to identify her,” she told Reuters. A witness said they saw Thunberg, who she joined the protesters on Friday, sitting in a police bus.

Police are holding a group of activists including Greta Thunberg before her arrest. Roberto Pfeil (AP)

Lützerath, in the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, has become the epicenter of the fight against the climate crisis and of the debate in Germany about returning to burning coal to produce energy after the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine . Hundreds of activists living in treehouses, tents or squatting on empty farms resisted eviction for several days. Finally, this Monday the police removed the last two protesters, hiding in a tunnel. The company that emits the most CO2 in Europe, the energy company RWE, is preparing to demolish the town, uninhabited two years ago, to expand a gigantic open-cast coal mine.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg gestures as she sits on a bus on Tuesday. WOLFGANG RATTAY (Reuters)

