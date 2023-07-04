Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

Finn Lau in London in March: The democracy activist is wanted by the police in Hong Kong. © Hesther Ng/Imago

One million Hong Kong dollars are on his head: Democracy activist Finn Lau speaks of an “honor” – but also worries about his safety.

Munich/Hong Kong – The government of Hong Kong continues to crack down on leading members of the pro-democracy movement. On Monday, the police put the von China controlled metropolis are offering a reward of one million Hong Kong dollars (117,000 euros) each for information leading to the arrest of eight prominent activists who are currently abroad.

It is the first time since the so-called National Security Law came into force in June 2020 that Hong Kong has put a bounty on the heads of opposition figures. The law that the central government Beijing in response to the pro-democracy protests of 2019 and 2020 criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and cooperation with foreign powers. Beijing bloodily crushed the mass protests directed against an extradition law with the People’s Republic.

Since the Chinese central government has massively tightened control over the former British crown colony and the basic rights of the population largely abolished. Only at the end of last week did a pro-democracy radio station cease broadcasting after almost 20 years – the founder and activist Tsang Kin-shing spoke of a “dangerous” political situation in the city.

Hong Kong: From British colony to global city under Chinese control View photo gallery

“Bounty reflects Hong Kong government’s frustration”

One of the activists who has now been offered a reward for their capture is Finn Lau. “That the Chinese Communist Party Putting such a bounty on my head is an honor,” said Lauder Frankfurter Rundschau. He wanted to continue to work for democracy and human rights and for that Western countries reduce their dependency on China.

Along with Lau are former MPs Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, trade unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam, and activists Anna Kwok and activist Elmer Yuan on the Hong Kong police list.

“The bounty reflects the frustration of the Hong Kong government, which is now resorting to any means beyond the judiciary to settle the matter,” said Lau, who lives in exile in London. The activist fears for his own safety and that of his comrades-in-arms, but is still combative: “The risk of kidnapping or physical attack will certainly increase, but that will not stop the democracy movement in Hong Kong.” Lau also points out that several western countries like Great Britain and Germany had suspended their extradition agreements with Hong Kong. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said his government “will not tolerate any attempts by China to intimidate and silence individuals in the UK and overseas”.

China’s security law for Hong Kong: 260 arrests so far

Under the so-called security law were in Hong Kong So far, 260 people have been arrested, 79 of whom have been sentenced to prison terms or fines, the city police said on Monday. The police in the metropolis of seven million have accused the eight activists, who have now been given a bounty, of collaborating with foreign forces, advocating Hong Kong’s independence from China and campaigning abroad for sanctions against Hong Kong government officials .

He is aware that his authorities have no way of arresting those he is looking for, said Steve Li of the Hong Kong police. “If they don’t come back, we can’t arrest them, that’s a fact,” Li said Monday. “But we will not stop looking for them.” Hong Kong’s Prime Minister John Lee was also unforgiving. “The only way to end their fate as a refugee who has been persecuted for life is to surrender,” Lee told journalists on Tuesday.