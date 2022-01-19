Leung was a rising star within the Hong Kong protest movement. The activist, a philosopher graduate, was convicted in 2018 of assaulting police during a demonstration in 2016.

Before his arrest, he was a spokesman for the pro-independence group Hong Kong Indiginous and in 2016 ran for election to the Hong Kong Legislative Council, a kind of parliament. He was banned from participating by the Hong Kong government because of his ideas. Among other things, Leung argued in favor of severing all ties with China, while mainland China has been exerting influence in Hong Kong in recent years.

After his release, Leung posted on Facebook that he had been reunited with his family, “to continue normal life with them.” He reports that he will stop using social media and has no intention of talking to the media. An hour after he put the statement online, his Facebook profile was deleted.

The protest movement that Leung helped fuel was brutally crushed in 2019.

#Activist #Edward #Leung #released #Hong #Kong #years