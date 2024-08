Protester in Caracas on Saturday (3): Chavista dictatorship intensifies repression against protests | Photo: EFE/Henry Chirino

A professor at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and human rights activist has been missing since Sunday (4), the Venezuelan Journalists Network reported.

“The family of Edni López, a UCV professor and humanitarian worker, reported that she was detained by security forces at Maiquetía airport [na grande Caracas] at 10 o’clock [de domingo] and, since then, his whereabouts are unknown,” the organization reported on X.

Since the beginning of the protests contesting the official result of the presidential election on the 28th, indicated by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) as a victory for dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan dictatorship has intensified repression against civil society, with arrests, deaths and disappearances.

The most recent report from the NGO Foro Penal, released late Monday morning (5), showed that there have already been 1,010 arrests and 11 deaths, but Maduro himself over the weekend reported a higher number of detainees.

“We have 2,000 prisoners captured and from there they will go to Tocorón and Tocuyito [presídios]maximum punishment, justice. This time there will be no forgiveness, this time there will be Tocorón”, said the dictator, in front of supporters who held a march on Saturday (3) in Caracas, according to information from the EFE agency.

Although the Tocorón and Tocuyito prisons are considered maximum security, in September and October of last year the police and armed forces had to carry out operations to regain control of the two units, which were then taken over by gangs.