Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the Palestinian Authority, died on Thursday (24) after being arrested overnight by security forces at his home in the West Bank region of Hebron. Banat’s family says he was brutally beaten while in prison.

Hebron Governor Jamil al-Bakri said the prosecutor had subpoenaed the activist and that “during his arrest his health deteriorated.” “He was immediately transferred to Hebron Government Hospital. After being examined by doctors, he was pronounced dead,” the official said, without commenting on the family’s allegations. According to the governor, an investigation into the death was opened.

Nizar Banat, 44, posted videos critical of the Palestinian Authority, including President Mahmoud Abbas, on his Facebook page, which has more than 100,000 followers. He accused officials of corruption and urged Western countries not to send further financial aid to the AP. In his most recent publication, Banat criticized the Palestinian prime minister for canceling an agreement with Israel to transfer 1 million vaccines from Pfizer against Covid-19.

According to Banat’s family members who said they were with him at the time of his arrest, about 20 AP police officers beat him violently. According to the family, the arrest took place around 3:30 am. The police entered the room where he was sleeping and used pepper spray to subdue him, then beat the activist with iron bars and wooden truncheons, then stripped him and continued to beat him, family members report, according to local media .

A cousin of the activist, Hussein Banat, told AFP that police officers beat him for eight minutes. “If they came to arrest him, let them take him away. Why the brutality? Why the violence?” he asked. Another cousin said the family learned that Banat was dead about an hour and a half later, by a WhatsApp group.

This Thursday afternoon, protesters protested in the city of Ramallah, chanting “the prisons don’t scare us” and “the people want the regime to fall.” Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were marching towards the Abbas presidential compound, reported the BBC.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the death, which will be led by the Minister of Justice and will include a doctor appointed by the activist’s family.

A spokesman for Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, said that “the assassination” of Banat “reflects the PA’s bloody policy of settling accounts.”

Banat, who had been arrested several times in recent years, was a candidate in the legislative elections that would be held in May but were postponed by Mahmoud Abbas.