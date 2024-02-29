One of the lawyers for Venezuelan activist Rocío San Miguel, detained by the Maduro regime on the 9th, reported, this Wednesday (28), that she has been without the right to legal defense for 20 days. The president of the NGO Controle Cidadão is accused of orchestrating a plan to assassinate Hugo Chávez's successor.

Jurist Joel García stated that, since the moment of his arrest, both San Miguel and his former partner, Alejandro José González Canales, have been completely incommunicado.

“To this date there has been no (legal) communication with the client and, in the case of Alejandro González Canales, he has never had communication with his immediate family, nor with his children, other relatives or friends. In other words, he is totally isolated,” he told the press.

Rocío's defense added that the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and prison officers do not allow the activist to leave her cell in El Helicoide to a space where she can talk to them in private. During the press conference, the lawyer demanded that the judicial authorities respect the activist's fundamental rights.

San Miguel was detained at Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport, in Caracas, as she was preparing to board a flight to Miami with her family. The country's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, an ally of Maduro, confirmed her arrest days later and announced formal charges against the lawyer on February 19.

According to the chavista, San Miguel delivered “state information” about the country's military defense systems to an ambassador from the European Union (EU) and to embassies from three other countries, without detailing which ones they were.

Saab also accused the activist of “acting more like a spy than a defender of human rights.” Without presenting evidence, he declared that Rocío received cash payments from a foreign oil company.