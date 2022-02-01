Chipas.- Agents of the Migration’s national institute (INM), were denounced by leaders of migrant caravans and human rights defenders for allegedly having “tabled” migrants gathered in a shelter on the outskirts of Tapachula, Chiapas.

It was at a press conference, where the defender of the rights of migrants, that these people continue to be victims of persecution by the authorities, this after the alleged aggression recorded against migrants of different nationalities in the Jesús El Buen Pastor hostel, located on the outskirts of Tapachula, Chiapas.

As reported Irenio Mugica The attack occurred on the night of January 30, at which time INM and National Guard agents arrived at where the concentrated migrants were and began a raid to arrest them. The defender added that they had chosen that meeting point since this Monday they planned to march to the offices of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR).

The activist pointed out that the intention of this raid was to stop the march, which is why now migrants have expressed fear of being detained and deported from Mexico. For this reason he pointed out that the shelter, Jesús El Buen Pastor is empty outside and those who have arrived are inside the sanctuary to avoid being detained.

“The INM and the National Guard set up an operation, they knew that tomorrow we would have a press conference, and that is the reason why the persecution continues. They know that we have the right to hold press conferences. We have the right for the migrant to seek a better life… This is a sanctuary (refuge, Jesús El Buen Pastor), now it is totally empty, they are separating families”mentioned Irenio Mújica in a video shared on social networks.