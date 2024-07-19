Last Wednesday, an expert on the subject of migration stated that the absence of a migration strategy that operates in the United States, has led to a “politicization” of the issue.

“In reality, the United States does not have a strategy for migration, it has positions of welcoming or rejecting migrants, but there is no strategy,” denounced the director of the Esperanza Border Institute, located in the city of Step (Texas), Dylan Corbett.

During a tour with some journalists around the Hope Border InstituteThe expert explained that “the right has politicized the issue by using fear and painting migrants as if they were criminals: everything on the other side of the border is terrorism, it is a threat.”

It is worth noting that this community organization offers its support to migrants on the border between the United States and Mexico through the Catholic Church.

“We have thousands of agents deployed on the southern border, all the infrastructure to stop migration, and what we have learned is that, despite all of that, migrants keep coming. Even with the death and separation of families, people keep crossing, we are not going to stop migration,” Corbett said.

He also said that “these efforts to militarize the border to criminalize migrants do not work because they continue to arrive, even though the number has decreased considerably.”

But that is not all. The expert also pointed out that if Donald Trump wins again in November, he does not know what would happen, but he stressed that the Republican candidate “sends a message of fear and xenophobia.”

It is worth mentioning that EFE Agency was able to confirm that the high influx of migrants at the border wall in the El Paso sector has decreased considerably after the executive order who signed Joe BidenPresident of the United States, in early June.

The executive order states that those who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border will not be eligible to apply for political asylum and will be subject to expedited deportation.