The Police have arrested the pro-democracy activist Chow Hang Tung in Hong Kong this Friday, when the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre is commemorated, a milestone of democratic mobilizations in China and which is especially remembered in territories such as Hong Kong and Macao. .

Chow, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements, has been arrested on suspicion of promoting the vigil that has been banned due to the pandemic, police sources have confirmed to the ‘South China Morning Post’.

The activist was arrested by officers of the regional crime unit at around 7.45 am local time on Lambeth Walk in the Central District of Hong Kong.

The Chinese government has again banned this year the vigil scheduled for this Friday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre for health reasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Hong Kong security forces warned that those who attend the vigil or demonstrate could face sentences of up to five years in prison.

Chow had previously advanced that he would go to Victoria Park on the night of June 4 in a personal capacity to mourn the victims of the massacre.

The Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movement of Hong Kong had planned a vigil for this Friday in memory of the victims of the massacre, which took place on June 4, 1989 in Tiananmen Square, although it had to cancel the appointment.

The event was scheduled to be the first of its kind since Beijing imposed the national security law on the Chinese special administrative region in June 2020, which prohibits any act of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The brutal repression of the student and worker protests that took place in Tiananmen Square between April and June 1989 remains a taboo subject in China, not least because the demands that were raised then still remain unanswered by the organizations. Chinese authorities.

The trigger for those protests was the sudden death during a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of its former general secretary Hu Yaobang, who led the reform of the 80s but was forced to resign by the ‘de facto’ leader of the Asian giant. , Deng Xiaoping, for his failure to contain the 1987 student riots.

The massacre was documented by the international press, that those days he was in China to cover the visit of the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Despite this, the exact number of victims is unknown.