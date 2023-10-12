Home page World

From: Romina Kunze, Moritz Bletzinger

Well-known peace activist Vivian Silver has disappeared since a Hamas attack on Israel. Her family believes it was a hostage situation.

Tel Aviv – When Hamas invaded Israel, Vivian Silver contacted her loved ones, just like many other people in the country. She reported that members of the radical Islamist terrorist organization had broken into her home. When the terrorists stormed her Be’eri settlement near the Gaza border on Saturday morning (October 7), she hid in a closet and informed her family via WhatsApp. Since then, there has been no trace of the controversial peace activist in Israel. Was she a victim of the terrorists?

Disappeared since Hamas attack: Peace activist Vivan Silver is believed to be held in Gaza

The Hamas attack came as a complete surprise to the Israelis. The terrorists fired dozens of rockets at the neighboring country. Armed fighters entered the country and carried out massacres in settlements in the south, near the border. Over a thousand people were killed, including at least 250 people attending a music festival. Many were taken hostage or kidnapped to Gaza. Vivian Silver is probably among them, according to her relatives.

Silver campaigned for understanding in Palestine: In Israel, some called her a “traitor” Vivan Silver (74) is one of the best-known peace activists and advocates of reconciliation between Israel and Palestine. In Israel, the Canadian-born woman is viewed by some as a traitor. Israelis who express criticism of their country’s occupation policy are referred to as “Smolani boged” (left-wing traitors) – sometimes more, sometimes less seriously.

“Vivian Silver is now a hostage”: Peace organization announces kidnapping of Vivan Silver

“She was forcibly abducted from her home in Be’eri and is now being held captive by Hamas in Gaza,” writes Canadian human rights lawyer Irwin Cotler on X (formerly Twitter). The kidnapping of a civilian who was working to build peace and support women and children was “another heinous war crime committed by Hamas,” the lawyer said.

“Vivian is now a hostage,” said an Instagram post from the Israeli peace organization Women-Wage-Peace, which Silver co-founded after the 2014 Gaza war. Just two days before the Hamas attacks, she took part in the “Woman Wage Peace” march and demonstrated with around 2,000 Israeli and Palestinian like-minded people for peace in the Middle East.

Palestine activist in the clutches of Hamas: Son doesn’t believe the terrorists will kill her

“I don’t think they killed her,” her son, Yonatan Zeigen, told the Australian broadcaster ABC. He was in contact with his mother shortly before her disappearance. If Hamas had wanted to kill his mother, they could have done so on site, Zeigen argues. He is convinced: “They took her with them to exchange her as a hostage. They need them to extort something”. There is no official confirmation of this.

For decades, Vivian Silver (left) has dedicated her life to the peace movement and efforts for human and women’s rights in the Middle East. To help, she spent a lot of time in Palestine. © Screenshot/X/Irwan Cotler

Since moving to Israel to study, Silver has been an advocate for human rights, particularly those of women. “She dedicated her life to helping the people of Palestine,” writes attorney Cotler. Among other things, she took in sick Palestinian children and brought them to Israel for medical care. Many Palestinians are shocked by the news of Silver’s disappearance, as if it were a member of their own family, US-Palestinian Aziz Abu tells Sarah NBC News. “I hope that the people in her control realize what a wonderful person she is,” said Abu Sarah.

It is uncertain whether Silver is still alive. Military experts fear that Hamas could kill the hostages if Israel launches a ground offensive. However, it has not been officially confirmed that she is actually in Gaza.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Moritz Bletzinger before publication.