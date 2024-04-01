The Public Ministry of Venezuela, led by Chavista Tarek William Saab, presented this Monday (1st) a formal accusation against human rights activist Rocío San Miguel and her ex-husband Alejandro González.

Both received the formal accusation from the MP without the presence of members of their private defense team, according to jurist Joel García, who is San Miguel's private lawyer.

“The Public Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Rocío San Miguel and Alejandro González, thus violating the sacred right to defense, since they do not have the defense they trust and the designated public defender never visited them or carried out any act to defend them”, said García on X (formerly Twitter).

García, who was prevented from defending San Miguel, which only has the assistance of the public defender's office, said that “today [segunda-feira] these are 52 days deprived of liberty, 52 days in which the Control judge was repeatedly asked to appoint a private defense, but the judge, who must control and guarantee respect for their fundamental rights, violates them with his actions.”

San Miguel, who is being held in Venezuela's intelligence service prison, and González, who is in a common prison, must now face a preliminary hearing devoid of evidence in their favor and without the opportunity to contest the charges, according to the jurist.

“Will the Control Judge allow the appointment of a reliable defense once they are accused?” asked García.

San Miguel's arrest occurred on February 9, at Simón Bolívar International Airport, when she planned to travel with her daughter to the United States. The arrest was confirmed by Saab, under allegations that San Miguel and her ex-husband were involved in the alleged conspiracy plan against the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro.