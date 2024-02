Activist Rocío San Miguel Sosa, a critic of the Chavista regime, is accused of terrorism and conspiracy to assassinate dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The defense team of human rights activist Rocío San Miguel, detained since February 9 at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) in Caracas, denounced that the authorities of the Nicolás Maduro regime continue to prevent her lawyers from taking the oath and formally assume their legal representation.

According to lawyer Joel García, who is part of San Miguel's defense team, the deadlines to appeal the decision that kept her imprisoned and to request investigative measures to contest the Venezuelan Public Ministry's accusation are running out, but the court that handles of the case does not allow the activist's trusted lawyers to be sworn in.

“The deadlines for exercising the appeal and requesting investigative measures to refute the tax accusation are running out, but they are obstructing the appointment and swearing of the technical defense, thus keeping the accused in total defenselessness,” wrote García in X (formerly Twitter).

San Miguel is president of the NGO Control Ciudadano, which monitors the activities of the Armed Forces and security in Venezuela. She was arrested at Maiquetía airport when trying to leave the country and accused of participating in an alleged plan to conspire against the Maduro dictatorship, a plan that has already led to the arrest of several opponents of the Chavista regime.

According to information from the Venezuelan website Cocouyo EffectIn addition to San Miguel, her daughter Miranda Díaz San Miguel, her ex-husband Víctor Díaz, two brothers and an ex-husband were also detained and later released with precautionary measures. They all deny involvement in any illicit or subversive activity.

This Sunday (18) lawyer Garcia confirmed that San Miguel received the first visit from his daughter in prison, who reported that her mother was “strengthened and confident in her innocence”. The activist would also have confirmed that the regime does not allow her to choose defense lawyers she trusts.