PoderData research shows that the negative evaluation of the STF’s performance fell by 9 percentage points in the first 6 months of Lula’s government

The negative evaluation of the work of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) fell 9 percentage points during the first 6 months of the Lula government and reached the lowest rate since 2021, when the Judiciary began to adopt tougher attitudes against the Bolsonaro government. In December 2022, 40% of voters rated the Supreme Court’s performance as “bad” or “terrible”. Today, it’s 31%. The data is research PowerDate held from the 25th to the 27th of June.

The Court is evaluated positively by 25% voters. It is the 1st time since the beginning of the historical series –in June 2021– that the difference between the positive and negative evaluation is so close. In March 2022at the beginning of the election year, the difference peaked at 23 points.

There are still 28% of voters who think the performance of the STF “regular”. Another 16% do not know how to answer.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from June 25th to 27th, 2023, pothrough calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 262 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STF X VOTE IN 2022

Among the voters who voted for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 33% consider the work of the STF as “bad” or “terrible”. In this group, 20% think “excellent” or “good” and another 26% consider “regular”.

Already the voters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) are divided. A portion of 28% think that the performance of the Supreme is “bad” or “terrible”while another 28% assess how “regular”. For 30% it is “excellent” or “good”.

WHY DOES IT MATTER

Because the Federal Supreme Court had a conflicting relationship with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The rhetorical escalation of the then president contributed to the bad/terrible rates of the Court reaching their peak in September 2022: 46%. As shown the PowerDatethe STF’s negative assessment has grown almost constantly since 2021.

However, since the 8th of January, the Courthe started chasing whoever made him a target. the return of Lula to the Presidency gave the togados a kind of self-appointed right to “save democracy”. Since triumphant march with governors and ministers of State to the destroyed seats of the Republic, the Judiciary:

In parallel, the TSE –whose command always falls to 1 of the 11 ministers of the STF– also took relevant decisions with broad media coverage. The height of his vendetta against the bolsonarismo had its most recent chapter on Friday (30.jun): decreed the ineligibility of the former president until 2030 – judgment that started on june 22 with high visibility in the media and almost unanimous applause from armchair analysts on news TVs. The positive pro-Supreme effect was captured by the PowerDate.

All things considered, the need to cool down his outbursts means that Bolsonaro’s speech has less influence on the Court’s overall assessment. Under Lula, all that the Supreme Court wants most is to be seen as the savior of democracy – while its ministers travel around Brasília in armored cars, fly around the country in FAB planes and speak abroad about their heroism. For now, the drop in negative evaluation shown by the survey indicates that this objective has been achieved.

POWERDATE

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of Power360 at the twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and not LinkedIn.

Read more data from this round of research:

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There are studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral polls available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the evolution of each candidate. Access the Survey Aggregator by clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from June 25 to 27, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 262 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.