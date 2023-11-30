More than 200 Palestinians have been freed by Israel as part of the agreement in which Hamas has handed over 70 hostages it had held since October 7.

Among those prisoners already released in the West Bank there are some well-known cases such as that of the activist Ahed Tamimireleased on Wednesday along with 29 other people.

The 22-year-old – who is part of a prominent family from the Nabi Salih village in the West Bank – became a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation for protesting and confronting Israeli soldiers since she was 11 years old.

In 2017, she was sentenced to eight months in prison for slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier after her 15-year-old cousin was hit in the head by a rubber bullet during a protest.

The incident was filmed, and this popularized the image of the teenager, who was 16 years old at the time, around the world.

Following the Hamas incursion into Israel, Tamimi was arrested in early November for an Instagram post that her family says was not written by her.

The post for which the young woman was arrested can no longer be seen online, nor can the account in which it was published, which carried her name and photo.

According to Israeli media, she had threatened to “massacre” Jewish settlers, but her mother said that the account does not belong to her daughter.

“There are dozens of pages on the Internet with Ahed’s name and her photo, with which she has no connection,” the mother told the AFP agency at the time of her arrest.

Tamimi, who had been held in Damon prison near the Israeli city of Haifa, was seen being released in the West Bank on Wednesday night.

A freelance journalist and a young man who threw stones

Among the thirty Palestinians released in the last few hours are Marwat al-Azza, a freelance journalist who previously worked with the American network NBCand a 14-year-old boy.

The Israeli prison service said they had been released from Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank and the Jerusalem Detention Center.

Al-Azza, 45, was arrested earlier this month in East Jerusalem on suspicion of inciting terrorism and identifying with a terrorist organization for her posts about the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis. .

NBC cut ties with the journalist after her arrest.

Ahmed Salayme14, was identified by Al Jazeera as another of those released on Tuesday.

In May, the UK website Middle East Eye reported that the teenager had been arrested for stone throwing in East Jerusalem.

In an interview after his release, the young man told Al Jazeera that prison guards had carried out “a series of beatings” including female prisoners on the day the war began, October 7.

And he added that they warned him that he could not celebrate his release: “I am not allowed to leave my house, carry signs or banners, or use a megaphone. And if I violate these rules, they will take me (prisoner) again,” he said.

According to Israeli media, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir banned Palestinians from celebrating the release of prisoners. “My instructions are clear: there should be no expressions of joy. Expressions of joy are equivalent to supporting terrorism,” he stated.

Salayme’s mother said Israeli authorities had searched the family home several times before her son’s release, and she feared he could be arrested again at any time.

“Indescribable joy”

Meanwhile, images recorded on Monday – the fourth day of the truce – showed the freed Palestinian youth Muhammad Abu Al-Humus as he reunited with his mother and other members of his family at his home in East Jerusalem.

Al-Humus called his release “an indescribable joy” and kissed his mother’s hand, AFP reported.

Another person released that day was Eitaf Jaradat. “The price of our freedom seems to be very expensive,” he said as his family welcomed him.

“We always hope to be released and that our people are in a good situation. But this is our destiny, to be freed while they (in Gaza) are in a sea of ​​blood,” the woman told Reuters.

Jaradat was arrested in 2021, accused of participating in a shooting that led to the death of an Israeli settler, the agency notes.

One of the Palestinians freed on the third day of the exchange was teenager Mohammed Al-Awar, who spent 16 months in prison. His mother said she had mixed feelings about his release.

“Our joy is incomplete because of the immense number of people killed in Gaza,” he said in a video showing their meeting.

Another teenager, Abdurahman Al-Zaghal, was also released, but was not with the rest as he was in an Israeli hospital receiving medical treatment.

Al-Zaghal was shot in the head and hit by shrapnel in the lower part of his body in August while going to buy bread, his uncle said.

Israeli authorities say the young man was trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at a post in a settlement in the area.

Al-Zaghal’s trial was carried out in absentia, while he was in intensive care.

The electronic bracelet was seen being removed from his leg on Sunday.

“Dizzy with happiness”

Among the Palestinian prisoners released on Saturday, six were women, while the rest were under 18 years old.

Among them was Mohammad dar-Darwish, who was held in an Israeli jail for seven months, accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at soldiers. He denies the charges.

The young man said he was “dizzy with happiness” when he arrived home and found his father and brother in the crowd, waiting for the prisoners to welcome them.

In conversation with the BBC, he claimed that the prisoners were mistreated after the attack on October 7. Israel’s prison service says it has treated them according to the law.

Among the adult women freed was Israa Jaabis, sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2015 when her car caught fire about 1.5 km from a checkpoint in the West Bank.

Israel says it was an attempt to detonate a car bomb, and for that she was convicted, but Israa Jaabis – now 38 – denies the accusations, and her family previously said the fire was started by engine failure.

The woman suffered severe facial burns during the fire, but her request for surgery was rejected by Israeli prison authorities.

After being released after serving eight years of her sentence, she was seen hugging her 15-year-old son Mua’tassim, who was 8 when she was arrested.

Some of the prisoners released under the agreement were arrested when they were still teenagers.

Marah Bakeer was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for a knife attack on a border police officer when she was 16. After returning to her family in East Jerusalem, she said she was “excited” and said she only learned of her release a few hours before it occurred.

Nourhan Awad, 23, served eight years of a 10-year sentence before being released on Saturday.

She was convicted of a stabbing in Jerusalem, and was shot by police during her arrest. Her cousin was shot and killed during the same episode.

She was filmed upon her release running to her family in Qalandia, West Bank, and said she would visit her cousin’s grave before returning home.

The list of 300 prisoners

At the moment, information on the identity of the freed Palestinians is scarce.

Last week, Israel’s Justice Ministry published a list of 300 prisoners who could be chosen for release as part of the exchanges.

The majority are men, and more than a third are minors.

The youngest on the list is 14 years old.

The people on the list drawn up by Israel are accused of various crimes, from stone throwing to incitement and attempted murder.

Less than a quarter had been convicted, the vast majority were in pretrial detention awaiting trial.

The list includes people from Gaza, the Washington Post reports, but most are from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where violence has increased in recent years amid the expansion of Jewish settler settlements.

Under the terms of the truce, three Palestinians are freed in exchange for each Israeli hostage returned from Gaza.

According to Amani Sarahneh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, before the exchange began Israel had 7,200 prisoners.

Since the war began, the organization notes, Israeli forces have arrested nearly 3,300 Palestinians, including some who were released a few days later.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.