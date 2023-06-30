On any given day in London, those who drive high-end cars such as SUVs -for its acronym in English- can be in for a surprise: find flat tires and a note on the windshield that says “It’s not you, it’s your car”, followed by an explanation of why these types of vehicles are particularly damaging to the environment. These manifestos are signed by The Tire Extinguishers, a group that was born in 2021 in the United Kingdom. It was founded by young people who decided to mobilize and stigmatize all these cars, which they consider “a climate disaster, polluting, dangerous and unnecessary”, according to a document published on its website. Its members organize to roam the streets at night and puncture the tires of all the SUVs they can find. The arguments of these new activists have permeated society. In two years they already have a presence in 10 countries, from New Zealand to Switzerland. In 2022, a spokesman for the organization stated in his email responses, the tires of 9,000 vehicles blew up around the world. They also point out that the numbers are even higher because their members do not always report all their militant activity.

A few hundred kilometers from London, in Paris, there is another group of vigilantes that also works at night in the streets with very particular methods. They always wear sportswear because their activism involves running, climbing, and jumping. They are called On the Spot Parkour and their enemies are the shop windows that remain lit every morning in the French capital. These young activists do not attack or damage the shops in this city in any way, their goal is to turn off the lights taking advantage of the sport they practice. They do it just out of “common sense,” a representative of the group explains by email. In the beginning, he says, they didn’t even consider themselves an environmental group, but were just friends who practiced Parkour at night. It was like that until on one occasion the idea of ​​using his abilities to jump and reach the outer switches of the luminous signs arose and turn them off. “From then on, we gave it an environmental focus,” he says.

In another latitude, there is a third example of new activism sui generis. It’s a group called Let’s Start and it performs in broad daylight on the streets of Bogotá. Its mission is to mark with graffiti the tiles in poor condition, which abound in the Colombian capital, to avoid accidents. The initiative was born in February of this year, after Nicolás de Francisco, a 35-year-old engineer, decided to take an aerosol can and go paint the tile that an older man had tripped over and injured his arm. He started looking for other volunteers and since then the movement has been growing. According to De Francisco over the phone, there are already around 100 volunteers who have marked more than 11,000 tiles. “You see a sidewalk in poor condition, you contact us via Instagram or TikTok, and we send a volunteer to the area,” says this engineer. The response from the Bogota community has been, as he explains, “unbeatable”: “Poor infrastructure is a lifelong problem in Bogotá and people are very grateful for our work.” The Empeemos leader affirms that the authorities have already fixed some of the thousands of tiles that they have marked.

These three groups of young people, with all their differences, fit into the new forms of activism described in an article signed by five academics and published in the British newspaper Guardian. The text points out how, since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, activists around the world have been devising new and creative strategies in their struggles to achieve social change. At the beginning they were forced to be clever due to the confinement, but three years later these three groups show how creativity has permeated citizen activism.

Let’s get started and On the Spot Parkour disclose their activity on social networks with absolute peace of mind and have never had any problems with the authorities. In the case of Parisians, in their city, the shop windows must be turned off between one in the morning and six in the morning, so they act to enforce the law. They say in their responses that they have even received support on some occasions from the police. In this they diverge from the anti-SUV operation of The Tire Extinguishers, whose members work underground because they cause property damage. From the English group they indicate that so far they have not arrested any member of the group. “Unless the police decide to watch every SUV in every urban area in the world, they won’t be able to stop us,” they say. Of course, in the email that they advertise on their website, they receive many insulting messages from the angry owners of the damaged vehicles. None of this discourages them from continuing their tire-puncture excursions: “The only thing that scares us is the climate catastrophe we are heading towards if things don’t change.”

De Francisco, for his part, knows that the bad infrastructure in Bogotá goes beyond the damaged tiles, but he will be satisfied if his graffiti manages to prevent more accidents.

Examples of a new type of activism, these groups aim to draw attention to issues that are not always on the public agenda. As long as this does not change, they will continue painting tiles, turning off lights and puncturing tires.