Activism | Unauthorized posters attack Helsinki politicians – The parliamentarian has never come across a similar trick

Helsinki municipal politician Otto Meri saw his picture on an unauthorized poster on Aleksanterinkatu.

27.10. 15:27 | Updated 11:02

Dispute the cutting down of trees in Helsinki’s Kruunuvuorenranta has caused an uproar even in the inner city. To be exact, on Aleksanterinkattu at the tram stop, where the councillor Otto Meri (kok) was relieved when he noticed his and several other municipal politicians’ faces on the unfavorable poster.

Otto Meri

The advertisement may look like a product of the city of Helsinki. But the slogan was: “We will clear Stansvik’s 400-year-old natural forest for you!”

The smaller one read: “Selling our future. Together.”

Outdoor advertising company An advertisement was added to JCDecaux’s frames, the source of which was named Selling.

Meri grunted in the message service X. For him, the seizure was the “most difficult” in his political career.

Contrary to what Meri initially accused, it was not Elokapina but an entity appearing under the name Sellsinki.

JCDecaux also removed Sellsing’s posters from Varsapuistiko, Hakaniementor and Kampintor. One out of four is the company’s CEO Elina Valtian with the investigation request made to the police.

“Because they are not advertising campaigns that we sell and we have not attached them to the stops,” says Valtia.

According to Valtia, being caught would result in penalty and compensation claims.

Where from this is what it’s all about?

The poster in Sellsing’s name features eight politicians from Helsinki. They are members of the Urban Environment Board.

Silja Borgarsdottir Sandelin (r), Sami Kuusela (s.d.), Olli-Pekka Koljonen (s.d.), Atte Kaleva (cook), Otto Meri (cook), Jenni Pajunen (cook), Mika Raatikainen (ps) and Risto Rautava (cook).

Therefore, the green and left-wing members of the Urban Environment Board are completely missing from the incriminating poster.

The key to the answer is written in small print at the bottom left of the poster. The decision of the Urban Environment Board on June 20 is named in it.

Just based on that decision, there are trees this week already felled in Kruunuvuorenranta. But not in the eastern parts of the area under reassessment in the forest but in the western and northern parts of the future residential area of ​​Stansvikinkallio.

“The decision is a street plan, based on which the forest machine is now working. We made a counter-proposal at the meeting, but it didn’t go through,” says a board member Otso Kivekäs (green).

In the restoration proposal, it was proposed that old trees could be saved along Stansvik’s promenade by narrowing and changing the promenade.

The counter-motion was rejected by a vote of 8–5. And now those who did not support the counter-motion have ended up on the poster. The supporters, on the other hand, were representatives of the Greens and the Left Alliance.

But the decision is not the only one regarding the future streets of Stansvikinkallio. Also on March 7, the board approved street plans for the area.

“These two decisions form a whole. That’s why it’s wrong to say that the Left Alliance and the Greens weren’t deciding on street plans,” says Meri.

From the sea’s point of view, it can therefore seem purposeful to put only part of the truth on the poster. In Mere’s opinion, street plans and the preservation of Stansvik’s actual forest are different issues.

The streets in the western and northern parts have now started to be built. They are not related to the part of the forest plan that is being re-evaluated, says Meri.

The city has demarcated the same site plan review again Stansvikinkallio to the eastern edge of the planning area. In the north and west, however, work is progressing. Trees are also felled for street works.

Correction on Monday, October 30 at 11:02 a.m.: In the western and northern parts of the Stansvikinkallio area, the tree fellings started are part of the same site plan, part of which is being re-evaluated by the city of Helsinki in the eastern parts of the area.